Russian drones injure 10 in Kropyvnytskyi, other strikes kill at least five other civilians

The number of civilians injured in the Russian air attack on Kropyvnytskyi has risen to 10, including four children, the National Police of Ukraine reported on the morning of 20 March. Other Russian attacks killed at least five civilians and injured 24 in other regions.

Southwestern Ukraine’s city of Kropyvnytskyi was attacked by at least 21 Russian drones, while over 50 drones flew over the Kirovohrad Oblast territory. Oblast chief Andrii Raikovych described the assault as “the most massive attack on the city.”

“Detached houses in the residential sector and apartment buildings have been damaged in the city. As of 07:15, it is known that ten residents received injuries, including four children. Medical assistance was promptly provided to everyone, and several citizens were hospitalized,” law enforcement officials informed.

Previous reports from Kropyvnytskyi mentioned eight victims. Ukrainian railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) reported that the attack on Kirovohrad Oblast resulted in its infrastructure damage. For safety reasons, Ukrzaliznytsia also changed the route for several trains. According to Ukrzaliznytsia, train traffic was restored at 02:30.

Raikovych said eight people initially sought treatment at the trauma center, three were hospitalized, and one person in serious condition was transferred to the hospital for surgery. The individual has burns covering 90% of their body.

Volodymyr Slinchenko, head of the civil protection department of the Oblast Military Administration, told Suspilne that debris and blast waves damaged 11 detached houses, four apartment buildings, a gymnasium, and a church.

The Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration head Andrii Raikovych called the Russian assault the most massive: “Kropyvnytskyi has survived the most massive enemy attack. Peaceful residential buildings have been destroyed: private sector, apartment buildings. As mockery, enemy drones hit Peace Street. Fortunately, everyone is alive. However, there are wounded, including a child.”

Larger drone attack across Ukraine

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that from 19:00 on 19 March, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 171 Shahed-type strike drones and decoy drones of various types from various locations inside Russia and in occupied Crimea.

By 8:30, they confirmed shooting down 75 drones in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. Another 63 drones disappeared from radars without negative consequences.

The Air Force’s data indicates that at least 33 Russian drones likely reached their targets. Previously, most of these drones were intercepted, but last night’s attack suggests that Ukraine’s air defenses may be weakening, potentially due to diminishing US support.

According to the Air Force, the Russian attack affected the Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Donetsk oblasts.

In Kyiv Oblast alone, air defense systems shot down 11 Russian drones overnight, with another six lost from radars or leaving the airspace, according to the local authorities. A total of 17 Russian drones were detected approaching the capital. Air raid alerts were not announced in the city itself during the night.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast strikes

On 19 March, Ukrzaliznytsia reported a second Russian attack on railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that day. Four railway workers were injured, two of them in serious condition. Medical assistance was provided. The strike was preliminarily identified as a ballistic missile attack.

Earlier the same day, Ukrzaliznytsia reported a Russian attack overnight on 18-19 March, targeting the railway energy system in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, resulting in de-energizing railway sections in the region.

In an update on 20 March, Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that five people were injured by the Russian missile strike in Kamianske district, initially reported by Ukrzaliznytsia. A 38-year-old man will be treated at home, while four others have been hospitalized.

Ukraine’s Air Force did not mention this missile attack in its daily report.

The previous Russian attack, targeting the railway power infrastructure in the region, occurred days ago:

Casualties in other regions

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops killed one civilian and wounded five others in the past day, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported, adding that the Russians killed the civilian in Kostiantynivka.

The Russian army attacked 44 settlements in Kherson Oblast over the past day, resulting in two deaths and four injuries, according to local authorities. Last night, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed one Russian Shahed-131/136 drone over the region.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian military dropped guided bombs on the Krasnopillia community, killing one person and injuring another. According to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Russians dropped 6 guided bombs on the community. The Sumy regional prosecutor’s office clarified that the deceased was an elderly woman, 77, and her son was wounded.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on 20 March that the Russians targeted Kupiansk all night, hitting the city’s central part with more than 30 guided bombs. The attack killed one local resident and injured three others. Syniehubov says the Russian bombs injured a 54-year-old woman, a 76-year-old man, and an 85-year-old woman. A 51-year-old civilian man was killed when a guided bomb hit a one-family home. In another incident, a 55-year-old man was injured by an FPV drone strike in Kurylivka.

