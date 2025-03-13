Dnipropetrovsk Oblast railway power facilities targeted by Russian drones, other attacks kill at least four civilians

In the early hours of 13 March, Russia carried out another overnight drone attack on Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure across multiple regions. The drones damaged railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, while other air and artillery attacks killed at least 4 and injured 29 civilians in several regions, according to local authorities.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

Russia launched another massive drone attack against Ukraine overnight on 13 March 2025, primarily targeting critical infrastructure facilities. Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted 74 Shahed-type drones and other UAVs, while 38 decoy drones failed to reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from Kursk oblast and 117 strike drones along with various types of decoy UAVs. The drones were launched from multiple locations in Russia, including Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The report data suggest that at least five drones amd the missile may have reached their intended targets.

The intercepted drones were shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv oblasts. Russian attacks caused damage in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Odesa oblasts and Zaporizhzhia, according to the Air Force.

Dnipropetrovsk oblast hit by massive drone attack

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk oblast overnight on 13 March, damaging infrastructure facilities, reported Serhii Lysak, head of the oblast military administration.

In Dnipro city, three women aged 52, 56, and 82 were hospitalized with injuries following the attack. An infrastructure facility was damaged and a fire broke out, according to the administration.

“As of 11:30, the number of wounded increased to four. A 20-year-old young woman sought medical assistance with a cut wound to her leg,” Lysak said on Telegram.

He added that the 52-year-old patient remains in the hospital, while all others are receiving outpatient treatment.

The attacks damaged residential buildings in Dnipro, with approximately 200 windows broken in nearby buildings. Damage assessment is ongoing, Lysak noted.

In the Samarivskyi district, infrastructure facilities were also damaged and fires erupted. One vehicle was destroyed and several others damaged. A multi-apartment building, an administrative building, and utility structures were also damaged. Russian drones also struck infrastructure in the Synelnykivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties in that area.

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported that the Russian forces specifically targeted railway power facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing changes to several train schedules.

Zaporizhzhia critical infrastructure damaged

The head of Zaporizhzhia oblast military administration Ivan Fedorov reported that Russian forces attacked the city with Shahed drones in the early morning hours. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties, but a private house and an administrative building of a critical infrastructure facility were damaged.

Two civilians injured in Kharkiv Oblast

The official Telegram channel of Kharkiv Oblast head Oleh Syniehubov reported that a Shahed drone strike in Chuhuiv damaged an administrative building, a garage, and five trucks at an enterprise. In Kupiansk, a 60-year-old man was hospitalized with an explosive chest injury from an MLRS attack, while in Ivano-Shyichyne, a 67-year-old man was injured by a landmine explosion.

Kherson under artillery and air attacks

Russian forces conducted a massive artillery attack on Kherson city and hit it with three guided bombs overnight on 13 March, killing one woman and injuring two other civilians.

“Russian terrorists killed another civilian in Kherson. As a result of artillery shelling, a 42-year-old woman received injuries incompatible with life,” reported Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson city military administration, on Telegram.

He added that Russian forces also attacked a 60-year-old Kherson resident with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district. He suffered shrapnel wounds to his back and lower limbs, Mrochko stated.

Mrochko later reported that a 77-year-old woman injured in last night’s Russian airstrike on Kherson was hospitalized with a concussion, explosive trauma, and a closed head injury.

In Beryslav, Kherson oblast, Russian forces carried out a drone attack on the morning of 13 March. A 68-year-old man died from his injuries, while an 85-year-old resident was wounded, according to the Kherson oblast prosecutor’s office.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the oblast military administration, the wounded man is under medical supervision. He suffered an explosive injury, concussion, and foot amputation.

Earlier, Prokudin reported that one person was killed and six were injured as a result of Russian shelling throughout Kherson oblast yesterday. The Russian army targeted 38 settlements in the region.

Numerous civilian casualties in Donetsk Oblast

Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk Oblast, reported that over the past day, two people were killed by Russian attacks and one injured in Myrnohrad, while one person was killed and another wounded in Pokrovsk. In Kramatorsk Raion, two people were injured in Druzhkivka, two more in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, and eight in Kostiantynivka.

Related: