Russia kills four civilians in Kherson Oblast, drops 34 bombs in 118 fire attacks

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that on 1 November, Russian shelling and air attacks on the region killed three and injured four civilians.

“Over the last day, the enemy made 118 attacks, launching 604 munitions from mortars, artillery, Grad [multiple rocket launchers], tanks, UAVs, and aircraft. 34 KAB [gliding bomb] strikes were recorded in Kherson region, with hits in Beryslav and Kherson districts,” Prokudin wrote.

According to the oblast head, Russian troops targeted residential areas in the region’s multiple settlements, and damaged a pre-school in Beryslav.

Later, overnight into 2 November, a Russian artillery attack on Kherson’s Stanislav killed an elderly woman, according to Prokudin. The village of Stanislav saw more than 40 impacts, damaging the buildings of a lyceum [school] and a local outpatient clinic, as well as detached houses. he says.

