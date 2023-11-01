At least three killed, 29 injured in two days: Civilian casualties from Russia’s daily attacks rise in Ukraine

Today, on 1 November, Russian fire attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured 15 others at the time of publication of this article, according to regional administrations and other official sources. Kherson Oblast and Dnipropetrovsk’s Nikopol saw most of today’s casualties. Yesterday’s Russian shelling and air attacks resulted in at least two civilian deaths and 14 injuries.

Another “kamikaze” drone attack with the longest air alert in Kirovohrad Oblast

Overnight into 1 November, Russian forces conducted an air attack, launching 20 one-way attack Shahed-series drones from different directions at intervals in small groups. The routes of the Shaheds meandered across eastern, central, and southern regions, triggering air raid alerts across most of Ukraine in the late evening and at night.

Ukraine’s Air Force says the attack targeted critical infrastructure facilities and military objects. The Shahed drones came from the south, launched from Russia’s Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, and from the north, namely Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Additionally, a Russian fighter jet launched a Kh-59 guided missile from Kursk towards Kyiv across Chernihiv Oblast.

“In total, 18 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones were shot down. An X-59 guided missile was also destroyed,” the Air Force says.

Kirovohrad Oblast experienced its longest air raid alert during the attack, lasting eight hours from approximately 6:00 PM until 2:00 AM. The oblast’s administration says the debris of a downed drone damaged a railway contact network, which was quickly repaired, while the attack did not injure anyone. Central Ukraine’s Cherkasy Oblast authorities reported that air defenses were active in the region at night.

Kherson Oblast in Russian crosshairs again

Russian shelling continued in southern Ukrainian Kherson Oblast, targeting the Ukraine-controlled settlements in the western left bank of the Dnipro River.

Regional Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported that a morning Russian attack on 1 November injured an 86-year-old woman in Kozatske.

In Zmiivka, Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone, injuring a 68-year-old man, who was taken to hospital with a mine-blast trauma, according to regional authorities.

At about 9 in the morning, yet another shelling attack on central Kherson City killed a woman who worked in the city military administration, and injured two colleagues of hers who worked in the administration’s Urban Development Department, according to Oleksii Kuleba, the deputy chief of the Ukrainian President’s Office.

Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko said the Russians attacked the city center across the Dnipro at around midnight, targeting residential buildings. The attack killed an 85-year-old local woman and injured another woman and two men, according to him. The previous day, 31 October, saw 94 Russian fire attacks, with 510 munitions targeting the region, according to Prokudin . He says the attacks killed one person and injured six others on that day as the Russians used mortars, artillery guns, multiple rocket launchers, UAVs, and aircraft to carry out the attacks. There were 30 gliding bomb strikes during the day, the oblast’s head reported.

Meanwhile, the regional authorities continue to carry out the mandatory evacuation of civilians from Kherson Oblast’s communities most threatened by Russian shelling. Since the beginning of the evacuation, volunteer organizations reportedly helped to evacuate 287 children with their families from 13 settlements.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopol under fire The city of Nikopol and its raion or district are located on the Ukrainian-controlled northern right bank of the Dnipro River in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, while Russian troops occupy the opposite bank. Almost daily, the Russian troops shell the Nikopol district across the river. Serhii Lysak, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration Head, wrote on his official Telegram channel that Russians attacked Nikopol City with a “kamikaze” drone on the morning of 1 November, killing a 59-year-old woman and injuring six other civilians, who are women aged 26, 46, 52, and 62, and men, 59 and 73. The attack damaged a private enterprise, a pharmacy, two shops, and a five-story apartment house. On the night before the Nikopol drone strike, Russian artillery fired 25 shells on the Nikopol district, targeting Nikopol and the Marhanets community in five fire attacks, but no civilians were hurt in the shelling, Lysak reported. On the previous day, 31 October, the Russians shelled three communities in the Nikopol district and the district center. That evening, the oblast head wrote that the district saw four artillery attacks and two explosive drone strikes, damaging an “infrastructure object,” but injuring no one. Odesa Oblast At least three explosions rocked Odesa City this morning, according to Suspilne. Later, Odesa Oblast Head Oleh Kiper reported that Russians attacked a shipyard with missiles, injuring two civilians and damaging the enterprise’s administrative building and equipment. Hours later, Ukrainian air defenders shot down two Kh-59 air-launched guided missiles over the Black Sea, which headed towards the Odesa district, according to the Air Force. Odesa Oblast is located in Ukraine’s south on the Black Sea coast. There is no active front line, but the region occasionally becomes a target of Russia’s air attacks. Kharkiv Oblast According to a report by Oleh Syniehubov, the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Head, the Russian forces shelled Kupiansk City on the oblast’s east at about 8 a.m. on 1 November. No one was hurt, according to initial reports. On the previous day, one civilian was killed and two more injured due to the Russian aggression, according to Syniehubov. The Russian shelling damaged a residential building in Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, killing a 50-year-old man and wounding a woman, 52. Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man was injured after an explosion of an unknown explosive device in his household in Velyka Komyshuvakha, Izium district. According to Syniehobov, a Russian aerial bomb strike damaged two detached houses in Podoly Village, and two more were damaged in Cherneshchyna by a shelling attack, while the border town of Vovchansk saw four homes damaged by Russian shelling. In total, more than 25 localities in Kherkov Oblast’s five districts came under fire on 31 October.