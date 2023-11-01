At least three killed, 29 injured in two days: Civilian casualties from Russia’s daily attacks rise in Ukraine

Today, on 1 November, Russian fire attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured 15 others at the time of publication of this article, according to regional administrations and other official sources. Kherson Oblast and Dnipropetrovsk’s Nikopol saw most of today’s casualties. Yesterday’s Russian shelling and air attacks resulted in at least two civilian deaths and 14 injuries.
Another “kamikaze” drone attack with the longest air alert in Kirovohrad Oblast
Overnight into 1 November, Russian forces conducted an air attack, launching 20 one-way attack Shahed-series drones from different directions at intervals in small groups. The routes of the Shaheds meandered across eastern, central, and southern regions, triggering air raid alerts across most of Ukraine in the late evening and at night.
Ukraine’s Air Force says the attack targeted critical infrastructure facilities and military objects. The Shahed drones came from the south, launched from Russia’s Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, and from the north, namely Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Additionally, a Russian fighter jet launched a Kh-59 guided missile from Kursk towards Kyiv across Chernihiv Oblast.
“In total, 18 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones were shot down. An X-59 guided missile was also destroyed,” the Air Force says.
Russian night attack across Ukraine kills one, injures two, destroys oil refinery
Kirovohrad Oblast experienced its longest air raid alert during the attack, lasting eight hours from approximately 6:00 PM until 2:00 AM. The oblast’s administration says the debris of a downed drone damaged a railway contact network, which was quickly repaired, while the attack did not injure anyone. Central Ukraine’s Cherkasy Oblast authorities reported that air defenses were active in the region at night.
Kherson Oblast in Russian crosshairs again
Russian shelling continued in southern Ukrainian Kherson Oblast, targeting the Ukraine-controlled settlements in the western left bank of the Dnipro River.
Regional Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported that a morning Russian attack on 1 November injured an 86-year-old woman in Kozatske.
At about 9 in the morning, yet another shelling attack on central Kherson City killed a woman who worked in the city military administration, and injured two colleagues of hers who worked in the administration’s Urban Development Department, according to Oleksii Kuleba, the deputy chief of the Ukrainian President’s Office.
Meanwhile, the regional authorities continue to carry out the mandatory evacuation of civilians from Kherson Oblast’s communities most threatened by Russian shelling. Since the beginning of the evacuation, volunteer organizations reportedly helped to evacuate 287 children with their families from 13 settlements.