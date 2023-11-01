Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Russian night attack across Ukraine kills one, injures two, destroys oil refinery

Overnight into 1 November, Russia bombarded Ukraine in waves with 20 drones and guided missiles. Air raids across Ukraine lasted 6+ hours.
byMaria Tril
01/11/2023
1 minute read
poltava
Destroyed oil refinery in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, by Russian missile, 1 November. Credit: Poltava Oblast head Philip Pronin
On the night of 1 November, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using Shahed-136/131 attack drones and X-59 guided missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

In total, Ukraine’s air defence shot down 18 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 drones, and an X-59 guided missile. The air raid alarms lasted across Ukraine for more than six hours that night.

According to Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine, the night’s attack was similar to previous ones. However, this time, Russian troops used a much greater number of weapons against the Ukrainians. They attacked in several waves, with the Shahed drones flying in groups and dispersing 1-2 drones to cover as much territory as possible, Ihnat explained in a TV marathon.

Russian night attack resulting in damage to an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Philip Pronin, Poltava Oblast head, said. There were no casualties reported.

Due to the Russian night attack, the village of Chaikyne in Kherson Oblast suffered, Suspilne reported. According to Kherson Oblast head Oleksandr Produkin Russia also attacked downtown Kherson, killing a 58-year-old man and wounding two people. They were hospitalised.

As recently reported by Ukraine’s air defence, at about 12 p.m. on 1 November, the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Odesa Air Command “South” destroyed 2 X-59 guided missiles over the sea. The missiles were fired from Russian tactical aircraft and directed towards the Odesa Oblast.

