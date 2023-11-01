ISW: Russian officials’ concerns about maintaining control over Dagestan increased

Recent comments by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov suggest growing concerns among Russian officials about maintaining control over unstable regions on the periphery of the country, ISW reported.

Kadyrov responded to violent antisemitic riots in the Republic of Dagestan on 29 October by voicing strong support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that the West provoked the unrest to destabilize Russia.

Kadyrov also threatened harsh crackdowns on any potential protests in Chechnya, warning security forces to “fire three warning shots in the air and after that, fire the fourth shot in the head” of rioters.

According to the ISW, Kadyrov’s reactions reveal worries about preserving his loyalty to Putin and firm authoritarian grip on Chechnya amid turmoil in nearby Dagestan.

Other takeaways from the ISW report:

Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on October 31.

Russian forces launched a series of missile and drone strikes against Ukraine on October 31.

Russian authorities detained two suspects for the murder of a Ukrainian family in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Russian occupation officials continue efforts to eradicate Ukrainian language and culture in occupied Ukraine.

