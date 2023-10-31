Russian kamikaze drone strikes evacuation bus in southern Ukraine

Russian troops hit an evacuation bus in the Beryslav district (the Kherson Oblast, southern Ukraine) with an FPV kamikaze drone, according to Operational Command South of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Two people were injured in a drone strike. The Russian army targeted civilians during the evacuation from the coastal villages of Beryslav district on the western bank of the Dnipro River in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson Oblast, which regularly suffers from Russian shelling and kamikaze drone attacks.

Ukrainian volunteers helped local residents to leave for safer settlements when a kamikaze drone hit the bus. the drone was launched from the eastern bank of the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson Oblast.

The wounded were provided with medical care. Their lives are not in danger now, according to the Operational Command South of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Related: