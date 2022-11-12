Ukrainian forces regained control over more than 60 Kherson settlements as of Nov 12 evening – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his 12 November address. Photo: president.gov.ua

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address that as of the November 12 evening, the Ukrainian defense forces have won back control in more than 60 settlements of Kherson Oblast as the police have started taking stabilization measures in the region and the city of Kherson

“Everywhere in the liberated territory, our bomb-disposal experts have a lot of work to do. Almost 2,000 explosive items have already been removed – mines, trip wires, and unexploded ammunition. “Before fleeing from Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all critical infrastructure – communication, water supply, heat, electricity… Ruscists everywhere have the same goal – mockery of people as much as possible. But we will restore everything. Believe me. Although it takes time for this, it is already clear to everyone that the outcome will be ours, the Ukrainian one,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that ten teams of bomb-disposal experts are working in Kherson, as well as the police various units of the defense forces.

“Today, unfortunately, one of our sappers was injured during demining of the administrative building. Therefore, please, dear citizens of Kherson, be careful and inform the police or rescuers about any suspicious objects you see,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian troops took control of most of the western-bank part of Kherson Oblast and entered the city of Kherson yesterday after the Russian retreat from the area. Kherson was the only regional capital captured by Russia during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Tags: Kherson Oblast, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Zelenskyi / Zelensky / Zelenskiy)