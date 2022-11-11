Ukrainian troops liberate more than two dozen of Kherson settlements on Nov 10 – media

Kherson Oblast settlements liberated on 10 November 2022 by the Ukrainian military according to various sources. Map: Euromaidan Press, based on the DeepState Map. 

Russo-Ukrainian war 2022

On 10 November, the Ukrainian forces liberated up to 31 settlements in Mykolaiv Oblast and the western-bank part of Kherson Oblast, according to various sources. Most of the sources are social media posts featuring videos and photos of Ukrainian soldiers in the newly liberated settlements, some reports don’t have visual confirmation. Two reports are based on hints posted by Ukrainian officials, the liberation of up to 16 has been visually confirmed.

On 9 November, the Ukrainian troops liberated at least three settlements in the Kherson direction. On the afternoon of 10 November, the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that Ukraine liberated 12 settlements.

Ukraine liberates 12 settlements in Kherson Oblast in past day – Army Chief Zaluzhnyi

The reason why Zaluzhnyi’s number was much lower than that of the settlements with the visually confirmed presence of the Ukrainian troops was due to the military’s more strict approach to which settlements can be considered liberated.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar noted on the national telethon that a settlement is considered liberated not when the troops raise the national flag in it, but when they consolidate there and secure the settlement.

Maps

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War published the following explanation regarding the Dnipro’s left (western) and right (eastern) banks:

Overwhelmed with multiple often unconfirmed reports, the OSINT researchers and mappers struggled to produce accurate maps of the current situation in Kherson Oblast.

The liberated Mykolaiv and Kherson settlements

Here Euromaidan Press has collected photo and video evidence of the presence of Ukrainian troops in a number of recently occupied settlements in Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts, as well as unconfirmed reports on the liberation of settlements as of the morning of 11 November. The map shows all the below-mentioned place names marked with the red rectangle:

Kherson Oblast settlements liberated on 10 November 2022 by the Ukrainian military according to various sources. Map: Euromaidan Press, based on the DeepState Map.

Chkalove:

Piatykhatky and Kucherske:

Shchaslyve:

Mykolaiv Oblast Head Vitalii Kim posted a Telegram message containing only one letter Ч (ch) hinting that the legendary village of Chornobaivka near Kherson where Ukrainian troops used to hit Russian positions and warehouses several dozen times before has been liberated. MP Oleksii Honcharenko confirmed the liberation, although no visual confirmation emerged since then.

Kachkarivka:

Stanislav:

Myroliubivka:

MP Honcharenko wrote that Tomyna Balka has been liberated.

Tamaryne:

Yevhenivka:

Novokairy:

Pavlivka:

Borozenske:

Kyselivka:

Ishchenka and Starytsia:

Various sources also reported the liberation of Kostromka, Bobrovyi Kut, Stepove, Vyshneve, Afanasiivka, Yuriivka, Soldatske, Bezvodne, Sadok, Mylove, Sablukivka, Oleksandrivka.

Warm welcome

Many videos show how local residents have welcomed the Ukrainian troops:

Bruskynske:

Snihurivka (it was reportedly liberated on 9 November):

Another video from Snihurivka:

