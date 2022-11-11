Ukrainian troops liberate more than two dozen of Kherson settlements on Nov 10 – media

Kherson Oblast settlements liberated on 10 November 2022 by the Ukrainian military according to various sources. Map: Euromaidan Press, based on the DeepState Map.

On 10 November, the Ukrainian forces liberated up to 31 settlements in Mykolaiv Oblast and the western-bank part of Kherson Oblast, according to various sources. Most of the sources are social media posts featuring videos and photos of Ukrainian soldiers in the newly liberated settlements, some reports don’t have visual confirmation. Two reports are based on hints posted by Ukrainian officials, the liberation of up to 16 has been visually confirmed.

On 9 November, the Ukrainian troops liberated at least three settlements in the Kherson direction. On the afternoon of 10 November, the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that Ukraine liberated 12 settlements.

The reason why Zaluzhnyi’s number was much lower than that of the settlements with the visually confirmed presence of the Ukrainian troops was due to the military’s more strict approach to which settlements can be considered liberated.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar noted on the national telethon that a settlement is considered liberated not when the troops raise the national flag in it, but when they consolidate there and secure the settlement.

Maps

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War published the following explanation regarding the Dnipro’s left (western) and right (eastern) banks:

The right and left banks of rivers match the perspective of a vessel drifting with the flow of the river. That perspective sometimes leads to the right bank of a river being on the left side of a map of that river, usually when the river flows north to south, as the #Dnipro does. pic.twitter.com/Ubhc6lldSK — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) November 11, 2022

Overwhelmed with multiple often unconfirmed reports, the OSINT researchers and mappers struggled to produce accurate maps of the current situation in Kherson Oblast.

Updates: 🇺🇦 has advanced rapidly over the past day in Kherson Oblast as the 🇷🇺 forces attempt to withdraw across the Dnipro. Dozens of settlements have been liberated in the last 24 hours, most notably Snihurivka, a 🇷🇺 stronghold north of Kherson city for the past 8 months. pic.twitter.com/IuBniuwS2I — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) November 11, 2022

Kherson

I have 10 settlements I consider being confirmed as liberated today. This is moving pretty fast.

It appears we are about 12-24 hours behind actual events based on rumors yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4tXp1MCfN1 — Def Mon (@DefMon3) November 10, 2022

Actual situation in (north) west #Kherson. Please note: this map will probably be outdated in an hour 😂😆 pic.twitter.com/pP8xJEIWAH — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 10, 2022

🗺️ Situation around #Kherson as of Nov 10, 15:15:

North – Vasylivka, Pavlika liberated

West – Kyselivka, Oleksandrivka, Stanislav liberated#UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/4HRAalhIz4 — MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) November 10, 2022

The liberated Mykolaiv and Kherson settlements

Here Euromaidan Press has collected photo and video evidence of the presence of Ukrainian troops in a number of recently occupied settlements in Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts, as well as unconfirmed reports on the liberation of settlements as of the morning of 11 November. The map shows all the below-mentioned place names marked with the red rectangle:

Chkalove:

Piatykhatky and Kucherske:

Pyatykhatky and Kucherske of Kherson region are under @BohunBrigade of the Ukrainian Army control. pic.twitter.com/rirmo6V6jW — Taras Berezovets (@TarasBerezovets) November 10, 2022

Shchaslyve:

Mykolaiv Oblast Head Vitalii Kim posted a Telegram message containing only one letter Ч (ch) hinting that the legendary village of Chornobaivka near Kherson where Ukrainian troops used to hit Russian positions and warehouses several dozen times before has been liberated. MP Oleksii Honcharenko confirmed the liberation, although no visual confirmation emerged since then.

Kachkarivka:

Stanislav:

Myroliubivka:

📷🇺🇦 Ukrainian troops raised the flag at the local house of culture in Myrolyubivka, #Kherson Oblast.#UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/IhVErNVJa2 — MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) November 10, 2022

MP Honcharenko wrote that Tomyna Balka has been liberated.

Tamaryne:

🇺🇦 Тамарине Миколаївської області також повертається додому ⛳️За ексклюзивне фото праворуч – дякуємо військовим 123-ї🦌 та 57-ї👆 бригад ТРО/ЗСУ 📍https://t.co/3Ayvmn0tg6 pic.twitter.com/AjyADt7CZl — DeepState UA (@Deepstate_UA) November 10, 2022

Yevhenivka:

Novokairy:

Special unit "Carlson" in Novokairy, Kherson region

Link- https://t.co/MVhOkOkycW pic.twitter.com/T15MnGBroY — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 10, 2022

Pavlivka:

Borozenske:

Село Борозенське на Херсонщині під контролем України! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦https://t.co/5LkFcv9RrL pic.twitter.com/krTcUcEmlS — Юрiй Мисягiн (@2uwmp) November 10, 2022

Kyselivka:

Ishchenka and Starytsia:

Для місцевих довгоочікувані гості Сили оборони України ⚔️🇺🇦 заходять у села Іщенка и Стариця, Херсонська область.

Криворізька окрема бригада територіальної оборони 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/50KOzb7p0X — Illya Ayzin (@Illya_Ayzin) November 10, 2022

Various sources also reported the liberation of Kostromka, Bobrovyi Kut, Stepove, Vyshneve, Afanasiivka, Yuriivka, Soldatske, Bezvodne, Sadok, Mylove, Sablukivka, Oleksandrivka.

Warm welcome

Many videos show how local residents have welcomed the Ukrainian troops:

Watching videos from liberated villages and towns around #Kherson and cannot stop crying. Those who still ask "Why not freeze the war and let them have some territories?", should watch this video. This is what we are fighting for, for these people. We cannot leave them behind! pic.twitter.com/utv9J8R714 — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) November 10, 2022

Amazing videos surfacing today of Ukrainian troops being greeted by emotional residents of Kherson region towns and villages liberated since Russia announced its withdrawal yesterday. “Can I hug you?” one woman asks. pic.twitter.com/prAvItRu7A — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) November 10, 2022

Bruskynske:

Село Брускинське, Херсонська область – хроніка визволення…🇺🇦💪🏼

Слава Захисникам України! pic.twitter.com/oejHMExmyL — UkrArmyBlog 🇺🇦 (@UkrArmyBlog) November 11, 2022

Snihurivka (it was reportedly liberated on 9 November):

Звільнена Снігурівка. «Ми вас так довго чекали, але знали, що ви приїдете!»https://t.co/5Dm51EdnAN pic.twitter.com/oulAPWNuZu — Юрiй Мисягiн (@2uwmp) November 10, 2022

Another video from Snihurivka:

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kherson Oblast, liberation