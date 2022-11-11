Ukrainian troops liberate more than two dozen of Kherson settlements on Nov 10 – media

Kherson Oblast settlements liberated on 10 November 2022 by the Ukrainian military according to various sources. Map: Euromaidan Press, based on the DeepState Map.
On 9 November, the Ukrainian troops liberated at least three settlements in the Kherson direction. On the afternoon of 10 November, the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that Ukraine liberated 12 settlements.
Ukraine liberates 12 settlements in Kherson Oblast in past day – Army Chief Zaluzhnyi
The reason why Zaluzhnyi’s number was much lower than that of the settlements with the visually confirmed presence of the Ukrainian troops was due to the military’s more strict approach to which settlements can be considered liberated.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar noted on the national telethon that a settlement is considered liberated not when the troops raise the national flag in it, but when they consolidate there and secure the settlement.
Maps
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War published the following explanation regarding the Dnipro’s left (western) and right (eastern) banks:
The right and left banks of rivers match the perspective of a vessel drifting with the flow of the river. That perspective sometimes leads to the right bank of a river being on the left side of a map of that river, usually when the river flows north to south, as the #Dnipro does. pic.twitter.com/Ubhc6lldSK
— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) November 11, 2022
Overwhelmed with multiple often unconfirmed reports, the OSINT researchers and mappers struggled to produce accurate maps of the current situation in Kherson Oblast.
Updates:
🇺🇦 has advanced rapidly over the past day in Kherson Oblast as the 🇷🇺 forces attempt to withdraw across the Dnipro.
Dozens of settlements have been liberated in the last 24 hours, most notably Snihurivka, a 🇷🇺 stronghold north of Kherson city for the past 8 months. pic.twitter.com/IuBniuwS2I
— War Mapper (@War_Mapper) November 11, 2022
Kherson
I have 10 settlements I consider being confirmed as liberated today. This is moving pretty fast.
It appears we are about 12-24 hours behind actual events based on rumors yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4tXp1MCfN1
— Def Mon (@DefMon3) November 10, 2022
Actual situation in (north) west #Kherson.
Please note: this map will probably be outdated in an hour 😂😆 pic.twitter.com/pP8xJEIWAH
— NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 10, 2022
🗺️ Situation around #Kherson as of Nov 10, 15:15:
North – Vasylivka, Pavlika liberated
West – Kyselivka, Oleksandrivka, Stanislav liberated#UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/4HRAalhIz4
— MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) November 10, 2022
The liberated Mykolaiv and Kherson settlements
Here Euromaidan Press has collected photo and video evidence of the presence of Ukrainian troops in a number of recently occupied settlements in Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts, as well as unconfirmed reports on the liberation of settlements as of the morning of 11 November. The map shows all the below-mentioned place names marked with the red rectangle:
Chkalove:
Чкалова, Херсонщина pic.twitter.com/EdEePDw6D5
— bamr (@bamr69) November 10, 2022
Piatykhatky and Kucherske:
Pyatykhatky and Kucherske of Kherson region are under @BohunBrigade of the Ukrainian Army control. pic.twitter.com/rirmo6V6jW
— Taras Berezovets (@TarasBerezovets) November 10, 2022
Shchaslyve:
Щасливе, Херсонщина🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/fz3HakxTD4
— Мисливець за зорями (@small10space) November 10, 2022
Mykolaiv Oblast Head Vitalii Kim posted a Telegram message containing only one letter Ч (ch) hinting that the legendary village of Chornobaivka near Kherson where Ukrainian troops used to hit Russian positions and warehouses several dozen times before has been liberated. MP Oleksii Honcharenko confirmed the liberation, although no visual confirmation emerged since then.
Kachkarivka:
Качкарівка, Херсонська обл.🇺🇦✅
Kachkarivka, #Kherson region🇺🇦✅ pic.twitter.com/4YejBPGHhO
— Donetskyi 🍉🇺🇦🎉🥂 (@Donetskyi) November 10, 2022
Stanislav:
Станіслав, Херсонська область🇺🇦✅
Stanislav, #Kherson region🇺🇦✅ pic.twitter.com/qPkb7jtNCT
— Donetskyi 🍉🇺🇦🎉🥂 (@Donetskyi) November 10, 2022
Myroliubivka:
📷🇺🇦 Ukrainian troops raised the flag at the local house of culture in Myrolyubivka, #Kherson Oblast.#UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/IhVErNVJa2
— MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) November 10, 2022
MP Honcharenko wrote that Tomyna Balka has been liberated.
Tamaryne:
🇺🇦 Тамарине Миколаївської області також повертається додому
⛳️За ексклюзивне фото праворуч – дякуємо військовим 123-ї🦌 та 57-ї👆 бригад ТРО/ЗСУ
📍https://t.co/3Ayvmn0tg6 pic.twitter.com/AjyADt7CZl
— DeepState UA (@Deepstate_UA) November 10, 2022
Yevhenivka:
Evhenivka Nikolaev oblast, POV 47.088627, 32.910267 @GeoConfirmed with @rollowastaken pic.twitter.com/ovzvk66c3o
— Auditor (@auditor_ya) November 10, 2022
Novokairy:
Special unit "Carlson" in Novokairy, Kherson region
Link- https://t.co/MVhOkOkycW pic.twitter.com/T15MnGBroY
— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 10, 2022
Pavlivka:
liberated Pavlivka, Nikolaev oblast POV 47.068245, 32.851361 @GeoConfirmed pic.twitter.com/nU8n4Eo4Dj
— Auditor (@auditor_ya) November 10, 2022
Borozenske:
Село Борозенське на Херсонщині під контролем України!
🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦https://t.co/5LkFcv9RrL pic.twitter.com/krTcUcEmlS
— Юрiй Мисягiн (@2uwmp) November 10, 2022
Kyselivka:
#Киселевка, Херсонская обл., наши в селеhttps://t.co/NzJxcz1n5X #всу pic.twitter.com/o2zjl80Zvn
— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) November 10, 2022
Ishchenka and Starytsia:
Для місцевих довгоочікувані гості Сили оборони України ⚔️🇺🇦 заходять у села Іщенка и Стариця, Херсонська область.
Криворізька окрема бригада територіальної оборони 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/50KOzb7p0X
— Illya Ayzin (@Illya_Ayzin) November 10, 2022
Various sources also reported the liberation of Kostromka, Bobrovyi Kut, Stepove, Vyshneve, Afanasiivka, Yuriivka, Soldatske, Bezvodne, Sadok, Mylove, Sablukivka, Oleksandrivka.
Warm welcome
Many videos show how local residents have welcomed the Ukrainian troops:
Watching videos from liberated villages and towns around #Kherson and cannot stop crying.
Those who still ask "Why not freeze the war and let them have some territories?", should watch this video. This is what we are fighting for, for these people.
We cannot leave them behind! pic.twitter.com/utv9J8R714
— Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) November 10, 2022
Люди зустрічають ЗСУ
👍🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZcQJSKmOAu
— ✙ Дніпровець) Станіслав ✙ 🇺🇦 (@TrueDonbass) November 10, 2022
Amazing videos surfacing today of Ukrainian troops being greeted by emotional residents of Kherson region towns and villages liberated since Russia announced its withdrawal yesterday. “Can I hug you?” one woman asks. pic.twitter.com/prAvItRu7A
— Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) November 10, 2022
Bruskynske:
Село Брускинське, Херсонська область – хроніка визволення…🇺🇦💪🏼
Слава Захисникам України! pic.twitter.com/oejHMExmyL
— UkrArmyBlog 🇺🇦 (@UkrArmyBlog) November 11, 2022
Snihurivka (it was reportedly liberated on 9 November):
Звільнена Снігурівка.
«Ми вас так довго чекали, але знали, що ви приїдете!»https://t.co/5Dm51EdnAN pic.twitter.com/oulAPWNuZu
— Юрiй Мисягiн (@2uwmp) November 10, 2022
Another video from Snihurivka:
#Снігурівка УКРАЇНА !!! pic.twitter.com/gGZHWgL6wf
— Nova Gorlivka (@NovaGorlivka) November 10, 2022
