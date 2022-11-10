Ukraine liberates 12 settlements in Kherson Oblast in past day – Army Chief Zaluzhnyi

Russia’s announced troop withdrawal from Kherson Oblast is a result of Ukraine’s active operations. Ukraine has liberated already 12 settlements in the last day and 41 since 1 October, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said in an address:

“Significant efforts of our military are behind the so-called ‘goodwill gesture’ of the enemy. Just as the enemy retreated from Kyiv and Kharkiv oblast, abandoned Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, the likely pullout from Kherson are the outcome of our active operations.

Directly along the Kherson axis, Ukrainian Defence Forces have destroyed the logistic lines and support system, disrupted the enemy’s command and control system.

Thus, Russia was left with no other option but to resort to fleeing.

As of now, we can neither confirm nor deny the information about the so-called withdrawal of Russian occupational troops from Kherson. We keep conducting offensive operations in accordance with our plan.

Since the 1st of October, the advancing of our troops in the enemy depth of defence has been up to 36,5 km, the total area of the reclaimed territory – up to 1381 sq km, 41 settlements have been reclaimed along the Kherson axis.

10 November 2022. Ukrainian troops liberate Snihurivka (Mykolaiv Oblast) to the cheering and applause of locals. 📽️ https://t.co/lHQyJyrieK pic.twitter.com/iAAP2xQIjC — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 10, 2022

Only during the past day along Petropavlivka–Novoraisk axis, Ukrainian Defence Forces advanced 7km, retook control over 6 settlements, 107 sq km of Ukrainian territory. Along Pervomaiske–Kherson axis, we advanced 7km, retook control over 6 settlements, the area of liberated territory is 157 sq km.”

Videos circulating online yesterday appeared to confirm the liberation of three villages:

Russia announced a troop withdrawal from the west bank of Kherson Oblast on 9 November.

Earlier in the day, Russia blew up multiple bridges in the occupied western-bank Kherson Oblast.

We reported earlier about satellite images revealing Russia’s creation of a tiered defense in the eastern-bank Kherson Oblast, which suggested an impending withdrawal.

The announcement on the troop withdrawal comes after months of Ukraine’s attacks on key bridges connecting the west and east banks of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, which cut off the western-bank group of Russian troops in Kherson Oblast from their reinforcements in Crimea. The Russians were then spotted trying to get their equipment to the east bank via ferries on satellite images.

Tags: Kherson Oblast