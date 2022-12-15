Russians claim to be selling stolen Ukrainian passports online for $1.2k to become “Ukrainians”

Russian soldiers confiscating people’s passports in the city of Lysychansk, 11 July 2022/ Source: Twitter, @Visegrád 24

The Russian Telegram channel “Mozhem Obyasnit” (One can explain) and “Poligon Media” simultaneously report that Russians buy stolen Ukrainian passports online. The prices of Ukrainian passports are reaching $1,2k.

Visa-free entry to the EU and some other countries for Ukrainians holding biometric passports has been a reality since 2017.

Currently, Russians are fleeing Russia. For this purpose, they are purchasing Ukrainian documents. The Ukrainian passport allows citizens of the aggressor country to cross the EU border without obstruction.

“According to the “Mozhem Obyasnit” Telegram channel and “Poligon Media,” one of Russia’s most popular e-commerce platforms, “Avito,” sells Ukrainian passports in high demand among Russians. The price of the Ukrainian passport is ₽80k ($1230). It was also discovered that after paying for the goods, buyers are sent serial numbers of documents belonging to the Luhansk Oblast as confirmation.

Military analyst Roman Svitan states that pro-Russian collaborators stole many Ukrainian documents, in formerly occupied territories, including Kherson Oblast.

The Ukrainian authorities documented lost passports and banknotes, turned them over, and informed European representatives. Thus, Russians will be unable to get to Europe using stolen passport data.

However, the analyst argues that stolen passports can be used in other countries.

“These passports might get one into Georgia or Asia, but in Europe and Ukraine, the serial numbers are already marked in red,” he said.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kherson Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, Russian aggression, Ukrainian passports