Ukraine prepares for diplomatic reshuffle, U.S. Ambassador likely out

byLesia Dubenko
11/12/2024
Zelenskyy and Sybiha
Pime Minister Denys Shmyhal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a major diplomatic reshuffle as part of the country’s changing foreign policy.

Together with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, he promised to unveil a list of candidates for a host of ambassadorial positions in just over a week.

“In a week and a half, we will present them. Interviews with candidates for ambassadorial positions are currently ongoing. There are strong candidates,” Zelenskyy stated.

The changes are part of Sybiha’s review of foreign policy strategy who took over after his predecessor Dmytro Kuleba resigned in September.

According to Euromaidan Press’s sources, US Ambassador Oksana Markarova is among those slated to be replaced.

While in office, she is deemed to have excessively cozied up with the Democrats while ignoring the Republicans. The GOP now controls both chambers of Congress and the White House.


