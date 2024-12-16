Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s Security Service destroys Russian ammo depot with drones in Donetsk Oblast

Thousands of tank shells, anti-tank missiles, and millions of ammunition rounds were obliterated in a precision Ukrainian drone strike in occupied Donetsk Oblast
byMaria Tril
16/12/2024
1 minute read
donetsk-oblast-ammo-depot
The fire after the drone attack on the ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast. Credit: Screenshot from the video provided Suspilne by their sources
Ukraine’s Security Service destroys Russian ammo depot with drones in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) conducted a precision drone operation targeting ammunition and fuel storage facilities near the village of Markyne in the Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine’s drone strikes deep into occupied territories disrupt Russian military logistics by targeting ammunition depots, forcing Russia to reallocate resources and hampering their operational efficiency.

SBU sources told Suspilne regarding the drone attack. The ammo depot contained thousands of ammunition items, including hells for infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines and grenades, millions of ammunition rounds of various calibers.

“Explosions continued throughout the entire night during the SBU’s special operation at the Russian facility,” the sources told Suspilne.

The drone attack also destroyed an adjacent fuel and lubricant materials depot.

This has been not the first time Ukraine targeted Russian military bases inside Russian-occupied territories. On 19 November Ukrainian forces struck a Russian arsenal located in Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, causing multiple explosions and aiming at disrupting Russian logistics operations.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts