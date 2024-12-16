Ukraine’s Security Service destroys Russian ammo depot with drones in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) conducted a precision drone operation targeting ammunition and fuel storage facilities near the village of Markyne in the Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine’s drone strikes deep into occupied territories disrupt Russian military logistics by targeting ammunition depots, forcing Russia to reallocate resources and hampering their operational efficiency.

SBU sources told Suspilne regarding the drone attack. The ammo depot contained thousands of ammunition items, including hells for infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines and grenades, millions of ammunition rounds of various calibers.

“Explosions continued throughout the entire night during the SBU’s special operation at the Russian facility,” the sources told Suspilne.

The drone attack also destroyed an adjacent fuel and lubricant materials depot.

This has been not the first time Ukraine targeted Russian military bases inside Russian-occupied territories. On 19 November Ukrainian forces struck a Russian arsenal located in Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, causing multiple explosions and aiming at disrupting Russian logistics operations.

