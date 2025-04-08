Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces have captured two Chinese soldiers fighting on Russia’s side in Donetsk Oblast, marking a potential escalation in foreign involvement in the war, UNIAN has reported.

The Patriot system remains absolutely critical for Ukraine’s survival against ongoing Russian aggression. Their capabilities and sophisticated radar make them indispensable for defending the skies, yet their high cost and dependence on US support leave Ukraine vulnerable to geopolitical shifts, such as recent policy changes under American President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy has also revealed that the UK and Germany signal an absence of a US delegation from the upcoming Ramstein defense meeting on 10 April for the first time since 2022 and urged Washington to reconsider its position in light of this development.

“I believe we have important matters to discuss with the Americans. And we hope they reconsider their position, especially after today’s news: we captured Chinese soldiers on Ukrainian soil,” he says.

According to Zelenskyy, the clash with Chinese troops has taken place near Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in Donetsk. Ukrainian forces engage six Chinese soldiers, capturing two. He says the captives possess passports, documents, and credit cards confirming their Chinese citizenship.

Zelenskyy has stressed the seriousness of the incident, calling for immediate international attention.

“This is another country militarily supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, after Iran, Syria, and North Korea. But there’s a key difference: North Koreans fought on the Kursk front. Chinese troops are fighting inside Ukraine,” he says.

He has ordered the Ukrainian Foreign Minister to urgently contact Beijing for an explanation and claims Ukrainian intelligence suggests more Chinese nationals are embedded in Russian units.

“Our intelligence services, the Security Service of Ukraine, and military personnel are now investigating. We’re working to verify all the facts,” Zelenskyy says.

He warns that China’s involvement—direct or indirect—signals Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s intent to escalate the war rather than resolve it.

“Putin is doing everything to prolong the war. That demands a response — from the United States, from Europe, from everyone who wants peace,” Zelenskyy says.

Retired Ukrainian Major General Serhii Kryvonos, commenting on the incident, says Beijing may claim the captured soldiers are “volunteers” fighting independently for Russia. He also notes the captives may not officially be Chinese citizens.

“A Chinese person can hold citizenship of another country. Many people of Chinese descent live abroad. And it’s long been known that Chinese nationals have fought in Russian ranks,” Kryvonos says.

He adds that if the two soldiers are active-duty members of China’s military, Ukraine must “press harder” to uncover how they ended up in Russian service.