Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainians destroy Russian thermobaric ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast, military says (video)

The attack caused massive explosions that sent ammunition fragments flying dozens of meters from the site.
byYuri Zoria
28/02/2025
2 minute read
ukrainians destroy russian thermobaric ammunition depot donetsk oblast military says (video) explotion russia's occupied selydove overnight 27-28 2025 video ukrainian army's general staff ammo fire attack caused massive explosions sent
Explotion at Russia’s ammunition depot in occupied Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, overnight on 27-28 February 2025. Screenshot from a video by the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff.
Ukrainians destroy Russian thermobaric ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast, military says (video)

Ukrainian forces destroyed a thermobaric ammunition depot belonging to the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast on the night of 27-28 February, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The destroyed ammunition was stored kilometers from the front in the Pokrovsk sector, the main focus of Russia’s offensive for months. Moscow has been pushing to seize the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast, concentrating attacks on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, and other strongholds. By late summer 2024, Russian advances had intensified, further worsening the situation near Pokrovsk.

The military strike targeted a Russian weapons storage facility near the settlement of Selydove, the General Staff noted in their announcement on Facebook on 28 February.

“Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a thermobaric ammunition storage depot belonging to Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, in the Selydove area,” Ukraine’s General Staff stated.

 

Video footage of the attack shared by the General Staff shows powerful detonation of ammunition resulting in a fire. Following the explosions, fragments and munitions scattered dozens of meters from the facility, Militarnyi says.

 

Analysts from the Dnipro OSINT group Harbuz determined that Russian forces had established this ammunition depot on the territory of a coal mine in the city of Selydove.

Distance from the frontline to the reported location of the struck ammunition depot in occupied Selydove. Map: Deep State Map

“Based on the scale and power of the detonation, it can be assumed that the Russians could have stored thermobaric rockets for TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems at this depot, which are actively used at the front,” Militarnyi stated.

The military has not disclosed which weapons were used to strike the Russian ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied territory, Militarnyi noted.

The ammunition storage facility, located less than 10 kilometers from the frontline, was within range of various Ukrainian weapons, including FPV drones, artillery, and missiles.

Other targets

The General Staff says that in addition to the ammunition depot, Ukrainian forces also reportedly struck “three other important Russian targets,” including the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, which supplies the Russian occupation army.

The results of these strikes are still being assessed, military added.

Fire, secondary detonations reported at Vektor plant in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Thermobaric weapons

A thermobaric munition, also called aerosol or vacuum ammunition, is a type of explosive that works by dispersing an aerosol cloud of gas, liquid, or powdered explosive before igniting it. It uses the effect of a volumetric explosion of an aerosol cloud of flammable substance. These weapons are designed to produce enhanced temperature and pressure compared to conventional explosives and are often referred to as fuel-air explosives.

Related:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!