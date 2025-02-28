Fire, secondary detonations reported at Vektor plant in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims that dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked various regions across Russia and were allegedly shot down overnight on 28 February, with social media reports showing a significant fire in Kurchatov, Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian Telegram channels shared footage of the blaze, claiming it occurred at a manufacturing facility.
The Russian MoD’s trport has traditionally avoided acknowledging direct hits, instead claiming all 22 Ukrainian drones were intercepted or destroyed, eight over Oryol Oblast, seven over Kursk Oblast, four over Bryansk Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and one over Smolensk Oblast.
On the evening of 27 February, Ukrainian Telegram group Supernova+ published videos showing a fire in Russia’s Kurchatov district, Kursk Oblast. The channel claimed a Russian ammunition depot was burning, with secondary detonations visible in the footage.
Another Ukrainian channel, ExileNova+, reported that explosions were occurring in the area of the Vektor plant. This facility, located in Kurchatov city, Kursk Oblast, manufactures cable metal structures, electrical installation products, and control and measurement equipment.
However, no information has been released by local Russian authorities, and Ukrainian forces have not officially commented on the alleged attack.
Related:
- Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery halts operations after Ukrainian drone strike yesterday
- SBU: Russians lost 50% of 120-mm mortar shell reserves after strike on Toropets arsenal last fall
- Ukrainian Army confirms successful attacks on two Russian pumping stations, refinery
- Fire breaks out at Russia’s Saratov oil refinery after another Ukrainian drone assault
- Satellite image reveals damage to Russian oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai
- Military bases now key focus as Ukraine’s deep-strike drone strike strategy shifts
- Ukrainians strike southern Russian airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk