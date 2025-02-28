Russia’s Defense Ministry claims that dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked various regions across Russia and were allegedly shot down overnight on 28 February, with social media reports showing a significant fire in Kurchatov, Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian Telegram channels shared footage of the blaze, claiming it occurred at a manufacturing facility.

The Ukrainian attacks on Russian military and fuel facilities are part of the ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics supporting their occupation forces. Throughout 2024, Ukraine regularly struck military bases and oil refineries in Russia, significantly escalating long-range drone attacks on Russia in early 2025.

The Russian MoD’s trport has traditionally avoided acknowledging direct hits, instead claiming all 22 Ukrainian drones were intercepted or destroyed, eight over Oryol Oblast, seven over Kursk Oblast, four over Bryansk Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and one over Smolensk Oblast.

On the evening of 27 February, Ukrainian Telegram group Supernova+ published videos showing a fire in Russia’s Kurchatov district, Kursk Oblast. The channel claimed a Russian ammunition depot was burning, with secondary detonations visible in the footage.

Fire, secondary detonations reported at Vektor plant in Russia's Kursk Oblast



Unofficial reports suggest a Ukrainian drone attack targeted an ammo depot at the facility late on Feb. 27.https://t.co/foYPRJeQ5g pic.twitter.com/bQFxjDRbIG — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 28, 2025

Another Ukrainian channel, ExileNova+, reported that explosions were occurring in the area of the Vektor plant. This facility, located in Kurchatov city, Kursk Oblast, manufactures cable metal structures, electrical installation products, and control and measurement equipment.

However, no information has been released by local Russian authorities, and Ukrainian forces have not officially commented on the alleged attack.

