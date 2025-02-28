Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Fire, secondary detonations reported at Vektor plant in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Unofficial reports suggest a Ukrainian drone attack targeted an ammunition depot at the facility late on Feb. 27.
byYuri Zoria
28/02/2025
2 minute read
fire secondary detonations reported vektor plant russia's kursk oblast explosion during evening 27 2025 kurchatov-ammo-depot-blaze defense ministry claims dozens ukrainian drones attacked various regions across russia were allegedly shot down
Fire, secondary detonations reported at Vektor plant in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims that dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked various regions across Russia and were allegedly shot down overnight on 28 February, with social media reports showing a significant fire in Kurchatov, Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian Telegram channels shared footage of the blaze, claiming it occurred at a manufacturing facility.

The Ukrainian attacks on Russian military and fuel facilities are part of the ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics supporting their occupation forces. Throughout 2024, Ukraine regularly struck military bases and oil refineries in Russia, significantly escalating long-range drone attacks on Russia in early 2025.

The Russian MoD’s trport has traditionally avoided acknowledging direct hits, instead claiming all 22 Ukrainian drones were intercepted or destroyed, eight over Oryol Oblast, seven over Kursk Oblast, four over Bryansk Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and one over Smolensk Oblast.

On the evening of 27 February, Ukrainian Telegram group Supernova+ published videos showing a fire in Russia’s Kurchatov district, Kursk Oblast. The channel claimed a Russian ammunition depot was burning, with secondary detonations visible in the footage.

 

Another Ukrainian channel, ExileNova+, reported that explosions were occurring in the area of the Vektor plant. This facility, located in Kurchatov city, Kursk Oblast, manufactures cable metal structures, electrical installation products, and control and measurement equipment.

However, no information has been released by local Russian authorities, and Ukrainian forces have not officially commented on the alleged attack.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts