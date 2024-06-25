Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian ammo depot on fire in Voronezh Oblast

Ukrainian military intelligence struck an army ammunition depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, resulting in extensive fire, long-lasting secondary ammunition detonations.
byYuri Zoria
25/06/2024
2 minute read
russian ammo depot fire voronezh oblast ammunition morning 25 june 2024 after nighttime attack screenshots telegram/головне управління розвідки мо україни astra voronezh-ammo-dump-on-fire
Fire at a Russian ammunition depot in Voronezh Oblast in the morning of 25 June 2024 after a nighttime attack. Screenshots: Telegram/Головне Управління Розвідки МО України, Astra.
Russian ammo depot on fire in Voronezh Oblast

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) says it has conducted a successful operation against a Russian army field ammunition depot in the Olkhovatka district of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on 25 June. The attack was carried out by soldiers of the HUR’s Active Operations Department.

Lately, Ukraine carries out almost daily drone strikes inside Russia, often targeting fuel facilities and military installations.

According to the HUR, the operation resulted in a fire breaking out at ammunition storage sites, covering a total area of 3,500 square meters. As of the time of reporting, the fire had not yet been extinguished.

Russian Telegram channel Astra provided additional details, stating that the attack occurred around 2:30 a.m., involving two drones. Both unmanned aerial vehicles reportedly hit the territory of a military unit on 50th Anniversary of Komsomol Street, causing two ammunition warehouses to catch fire. Astra sources claim that the warehouses contained over 3,000 shells, leading to detonation.

The HUR published a video showing a pillar of distant smoke, accompanied by the sounds of secondary detonations. A Russian narrator in the video says this sounds woke him up at 3 a.m. Another June 25 morning video, shared by Astra, features secondary detonations.

In response to the attack, local authorities cordoned off the area around the military unit, and residents were advised not to leave their homes. The governor of Voronezh Oblast claimed that two municipalities were attacked overnight, with explosions occurring in Olkhovatka district, far from civilian buildings.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!