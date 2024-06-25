Russian ammo depot on fire in Voronezh Oblast

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) says it has conducted a successful operation against a Russian army field ammunition depot in the Olkhovatka district of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on 25 June. The attack was carried out by soldiers of the HUR’s Active Operations Department.

Lately, Ukraine carries out almost daily drone strikes inside Russia, often targeting fuel facilities and military installations.

According to the HUR, the operation resulted in a fire breaking out at ammunition storage sites, covering a total area of 3,500 square meters. As of the time of reporting, the fire had not yet been extinguished.

Russian Telegram channel Astra provided additional details, stating that the attack occurred around 2:30 a.m., involving two drones. Both unmanned aerial vehicles reportedly hit the territory of a military unit on 50th Anniversary of Komsomol Street, causing two ammunition warehouses to catch fire. Astra sources claim that the warehouses contained over 3,000 shells, leading to detonation.

The HUR published a video showing a pillar of distant smoke, accompanied by the sounds of secondary detonations. A Russian narrator in the video says this sounds woke him up at 3 a.m. Another June 25 morning video, shared by Astra, features secondary detonations.

In response to the attack, local authorities cordoned off the area around the military unit, and residents were advised not to leave their homes. The governor of Voronezh Oblast claimed that two municipalities were attacked overnight, with explosions occurring in Olkhovatka district, far from civilian buildings.

