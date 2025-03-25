UK intel: Ukraine’s Engels-2 airbase strike marks 2025’s most successful ammo depot attack yet

The British Ministry of Defense (MoD) issued an intelligence update on 25 March, calling a successful Ukrainian drone attack on an ammunition storage area at Russia’s Engels-2 strategic bomber airbase “Ukraine’s most successful targeting of a Russian munitions depot in 2025 so far.”

The assault on the facility, located about 600 km from Ukraine in Saratov Oblast, took place overnight on 19-20 March and resulted in reported fires and secondary detonations. Later, satellite imagery confirmed extensive damage to ammunition storage facilities at the airbase.

The British MoD highlights that the area struck by the Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) almost certainly contained a range of aerial munitions being used against Ukraine, causing substantial damage. This loss “will likely disrupt strike operations from the airfield in the short term, forcing Russia to improve its defensive posture and replenish munitions stocks,” forcing Russia to strengthen its defensive posture and replenish its munitions stocks.

In response, Russian aircraft have also likely been dispersed to nearby airfields, a common tactic in response to Ukrainian deep strike operations, according to the Ministry.

“This strike is Ukraine’s most successful targeting of a Russian munitions depot in 2025 so far and continues the pattern of regular Ukrainian UAS strikes deep into Russian territory. It also highlights the continuing struggles that stretched Russian air defense face in protecting its strategic military locations,” the UK Defense Ministry wrote.

This airbase serves as a critical hub for Russia’s strategic bombers, including the Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160, which are frequently used in missile strikes against Ukraine. Ukrainian drones have repeatedly targeted Engel city, located around 600 km from Ukraine, home to the Engels-2 airbase and the Kristall fuel depot, a key refueling point for the bombers.

The attack was part of the Ukrainian ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics supporting their occupation forces. Ukraine regularly targets military bases, military factories, oil depots and refineries in Russia, significantly escalating long-range drone attacks in early 2025.

