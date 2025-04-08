Russian BMP-2 sinks with crew during failed Oskil River assault toward Kupiansk

Ukraine’s forces have repelled Russian infantry assaults near Bohuslavka and Zahryzove as the occupiers continue their attempts to cross to the western bank of the Oskil River, according to the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group.

Crossing to the western bank of the Oskil River is critical for the Russians as it would enable them to outflank Ukrainian defenses and advance toward Kupiansk, a key logistical hub in northeastern Ukraine. The Oskil serves as both a physical and psychological barrier, marking the frontline in Kharkiv Oblast. Kupiansk’s proximity to major roadways and railways makes it vital for controlling regional logistics and opening new fronts in the war, specifically in Donetsk Oblast.

Recently, Russian troops have tried to cross the river near Matiuskivka, but an infantry fighting vehicle (BMP-2) with its crew sank during the operation.

Ukrainian troops have also repelled two Russian assaults in the area. In the first, the Russian infantry, supported by a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle, has attempted to breach Ukrainian positions. In the second, another tank and an infantry fighting vehicle tried to push infantry into Ukrainian lines.

As a result of the combat:

Two vehicles have been damaged

Two tanks have been destroyed

Four Russian soldiers have been killed, three wounded

All Russian attacks have been repelled with no losses of Ukrainian positions.

On 27 March, the Russians launched a large-scale offensive on Kupiansk after three weeks of preparations, during which Russian forces amassed equipment and personnel.

The assault involved artillery, mortars, MLRS, FPV kamikaze drones, guided bombs, and other weapons, supported by 13 armored vehicles. In that operation, 60 invaders were killed and 28 wounded. Some

12 armored combat vehicles and 1 tank were destroyed.