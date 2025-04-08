ISW: Russian forces advance in Belgorod Oblast and eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have recently made territorial advances in several areas of eastern Ukraine and within Russian territory, according to reports from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and Ukrainian Deep State OSINT project on 7 and 8 April.

The battlefield update comes as Kyiv has prepared to send representatives to the US for fresh talks on a US-proposed colonial-style minerals deal, while US President Donald Trump pushes for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, allegedly aiming to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Russia

Geolocated footage published on 7 April indicates that Russian forces recently advanced to western and southern Guyevo in Kursk Oblast, south of Sudzha, amid continued fighting in the Kursk-Sumy Oblast border area, ISW reports. Some Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces seized and cleared Guyevo, while others stated that Ukrainian forces still maintain positions within and on the outskirts of the settlement.

In Belgorod Oblast, additional geolocated footage from the same date shows Russian forces recently advanced in central Demidovka, northwest of Belgorod City.

Deep State project confirmed that Russian forces pushed back Ukrainian military near Guyevo.

Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast

According to ISW analysis, Russian forces made advances in multiple directions within Donetsk Oblast:

In the Siversk direction, geolocated footage from 7 April shows Russian forces advanced north of Verkhnokamyanske, east of Siversk.

direction, geolocated footage from 7 April shows Russian forces advanced north of Verkhnokamyanske, east of Siversk. Near Toretsk , Russians advanced to the southwestern waste heap of the Tsentralna Mine in southwestern Toretsk, as confirmed by geolocated footage from 7 April.

, Russians advanced to the southwestern waste heap of the Tsentralna Mine in southwestern Toretsk, as confirmed by geolocated footage from 7 April. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces marginally advanced in southwestern Uspenivka, southwest of Pokrovsk, according to geolocated footage published on 7 April. Additional footage from 5 and 7 April indicates Russians advanced in central and western Lysivka, south of Pokrovsk.

direction, Russian forces marginally advanced in southwestern Uspenivka, southwest of Pokrovsk, according to geolocated footage published on 7 April. Additional footage from 5 and 7 April indicates Russians advanced in central and western Lysivka, south of Pokrovsk. In the Velyka Novosilka direction, geolocated footage from 6 April indicates Russian forces recently advanced northeast of Pryvilne, northwest of Velyka Novosilka.

Ukrainian military pushed back Russian forces in Shevchenko settlement, located south of Pokrovsk, Deep State reported.

Deep State says Russian occupiers advanced in Chasiv Yar and near Novoliubivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces also made gains in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with geolocated footage posted on 7 April showing their advance to western Stepove, northwest of Robotyne, according to ISW.