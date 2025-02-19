Eight Russian drone operators blinded after FPV C4-rigged goggles explode, media report

A series of explosions of FPV goggles rigged with explosives has injured at least eight Russian drone operators across multiple regions, according to Telegram channel Dosye Shpiona (“Spy’s Dossier”). The attacks occurred in early February, targeting Russian military units in Belgorod, Kursk, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

Ukrainian intelligence agencies have not officially commented on the operation or their potential involvement, according to Militarnyi . The operation resembles Israel’s September 2024 attack on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, where explosives hidden in pagers and walkie-talkies were remotely detonated.

Between January and February 2025, various Russian military units received approximately 80 sets of Skyzone Cobra FPV goggles as donations from several volunteer organizations. However, all shipments reportedly came from the same anonymous individual, who provided the equipment as “humanitarian aid” for Russian drone operators.

Earlier, multiple Russian sources alleged that the plot was discovered before any devices were activated.

Dosye Shpiona says the first explosion occurred on 4 February in Belgorod Oblast when a Russian serviceman activated his FPV headset. The detonation resulted in severe facial and eye injuries. Over the next three days, from 4 to 7 February, seven additional explosions took place in different regions, affecting multiple Russian units.

Following the detonations, investigators discovered that each pair of FPV goggles contained C-4 explosives, a detonator, and a concealed battery. The explosive device was wired to activate once the internal cooling fan was switched on, making the sabotage almost undetectable before use, Militarnyi notes.

After the attacks, Russian authorities launched an operation to locate and remove any remaining compromised FPV goggles from military units. Meanwhile, Dosye Shpiona says that the individual who originally provided the equipment left Russia on 3 February, flying from Moscow to Istanbul.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides. The drone operators are among the most valuable targets, and Ukraine often uses valuable precision weapons, such as GMLRS rockets for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to target Russian drone teams.

