Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast latest target in Ukrainian drone campaign

Ukrainian drones launched a nighttime attack on Gubkinskaya oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, causing explosions and a fire. The regional governor confirmed the incident, reporting no casualties.
byYuri Zoria
03/08/2024
2 minute read
oil depot russia's belgorod oblast latest target ukrainian drone campaign gubkinskaya dolgoe russia google maps gobkinslaya neftebaza
Gubkinskaya oil depot in Dolgoe, Belgorod Oblast, Russia. Photo: Google Maps.
Oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast latest target in Ukrainian drone campaign

Ukrainian drones have conducted a nighttime attack on the Gubkinskaya oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on 3 August, resulting in explosions and a fire at the facility. The information was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing sources in the special services. The facility is located 100 kilometers from Ukraine’s border.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry, significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues.

According to these sources, drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) successfully struck the Gubkinskaya oil depot. Russian social media users reported a series of explosions and ignition on the territory of the oil depot, as well as the activation of Russian air defense systems.

Gubkinskaya oil depot. Map: Google Maps.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, confirmed the attack in a statement:

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the oil depot on the territory of Gubkinsky urban district using drones. As a result of the explosion, one of the tanks caught fire. Fire crews promptly extinguished the fire. There were no casualties.”

This is not the first time Gubkinskaya oil depot has been attacked: in February the authorities claimed there was no damage from a drone attack, and in March the attack damaged one oil tank, starting a fire.

Euromaidan Press reported earlier today that on the same night, Ukrainian drones also attacked the Russian air base Morozovsk in Rostov Oblast, where enemy air defense systems, aviation equipment, and warehouses with KAB aerial bombs were located. Additionally, another oil depot was struck in Rostov Oblast. Both Rostov attacks reportedly caused fires.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts