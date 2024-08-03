Oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast latest target in Ukrainian drone campaign

Ukrainian drones have conducted a nighttime attack on the Gubkinskaya oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on 3 August, resulting in explosions and a fire at the facility. The information was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing sources in the special services. The facility is located 100 kilometers from Ukraine’s border.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry, significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues.

According to these sources, drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) successfully struck the Gubkinskaya oil depot. Russian social media users reported a series of explosions and ignition on the territory of the oil depot, as well as the activation of Russian air defense systems.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, confirmed the attack in a statement:

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the oil depot on the territory of Gubkinsky urban district using drones. As a result of the explosion, one of the tanks caught fire. Fire crews promptly extinguished the fire. There were no casualties.”

This is not the first time Gubkinskaya oil depot has been attacked: in February the authorities claimed there was no damage from a drone attack, and in March the attack damaged one oil tank, starting a fire.

Euromaidan Press reported earlier today that on the same night, Ukrainian drones also attacked the Russian air base Morozovsk in Rostov Oblast, where enemy air defense systems, aviation equipment, and warehouses with KAB aerial bombs were located. Additionally, another oil depot was struck in Rostov Oblast. Both Rostov attacks reportedly caused fires.

