Ukrainian intelligence exposes Russia’s vulnerabilities during Belgorod incursion

Ukrainian intelligence exposes Russia’s vulnerabilities during Belgorod incursion

Pro-Ukrainian Russian fighters at a press conference after completing their Belgorod Oblast raid. Photo: screenshot from video via UNIAN 

Latest news Ukraine

On 27 May, Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate representative, Andriy Yusov, said Ukrainian intelligence had gathered “valuable information” that exposed vulnerabilities of the Russian Army during an attack on Belgorod Oblast.

According to him, gathered data would not be disclosed to the public for security reasons, but international organizations had already received it. Yusov stressed that the information indicated that Russia didn’t have enough capabilities to repel internal attacks, UkrInform reported.

On 22 May, explosions were heard in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, and later it was reported that Russian volunteers had arrived in the oblast.

Ukraine’s Russian volunteer fighters creating “security strip” in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast – Ukrainian intel

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (HUR) said that exclusively Russian citizens were conducting an operation on the territory of the Russian Federation to “create a security strip” to protect Ukrainian civilians from shelling and missile attacks.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags