Ukrainian intelligence exposes Russia’s vulnerabilities during Belgorod incursion

Pro-Ukrainian Russian fighters at a press conference after completing their Belgorod Oblast raid. Photo: screenshot from video via UNIAN

On 27 May, Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate representative, Andriy Yusov, said Ukrainian intelligence had gathered “valuable information” that exposed vulnerabilities of the Russian Army during an attack on Belgorod Oblast.

According to him, gathered data would not be disclosed to the public for security reasons, but international organizations had already received it. Yusov stressed that the information indicated that Russia didn’t have enough capabilities to repel internal attacks, UkrInform reported.

On 22 May, explosions were heard in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, and later it was reported that Russian volunteers had arrived in the oblast.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (HUR) said that exclusively Russian citizens were conducting an operation on the territory of the Russian Federation to “create a security strip” to protect Ukrainian civilians from shelling and missile attacks.