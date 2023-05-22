Ukraine’s Russian volunteer fighters creating “security strip” in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast – Ukrainian intel

Armored vehicles on the territory of the Russian border crossing point Grayvoron, Belgorod Oblast. Source: screenshot from the video.

On 22 May, explosions were heard in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, and later it was reported that Russian volunteers had arrived in the region. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (HUR) told Suspilne that exclusively Russian citizens were conducting an operation on the territory of the Russian Federation to “create a security strip” to protect Ukrainian civilians.

Russia’s Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine’s Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk Oblast. Russia’s forces carry out regular attacks across the border on Sumy and Kharkiv border communities, and the city of Kharkiv.

“So, today, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion ‘Freedom for Russia’ (Ukrainian formations consisting of Russian volunteers, – Ed.), consisting of citizens of the Russian Federation, launched an operation to liberate these territories of Belgorod Oblast from the so-called Putin regime and push back the enemy in order to create a certain security strip to protect Ukrainian civilians,” said HUR spokesman Andrii Yusov.

Russian border crossing point destroyed in Belgorod Oblast by unknown troops In a video (https://t.co/ZDokOUAbFW) Legion "Freedom for Russia" says it "returns home," it also called on border area residents to stay at home (https://t.co/1guu5byjFw)

📹via https://t.co/pjBNymVNqk pic.twitter.com/ubKVmt2HgN — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 22, 2023

Around 14:00, the Freedom for Russia claimed to have liberated the village of Kozinka in Belgorod Oblast and entered the district capital of Grayvoron.

"The Legion and the RDK (Russian Volunteer Corps – Ed) completely liberated Kozinka settlement, Belgorod Oblast. Advance detachments entered Grayvoron. We move on. Russia will be free!" a Telegram post by the Legion Freedom for Russia reads.https://t.co/l22H59KuQx pic.twitter.com/bMDLb0TDlF — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 22, 2023

In the morning, Belgorod Oblast governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that several villages in the Grayvoron urban district had been allegedly shelled.

At 14:20, Gladkov confirmed the infiltration:

“A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the [Ukrainian Armed Forces] entered the territory of Grayvoron District. The Russian Armed Forces together with the Border Guard Service, Rosgvardiya, and the FSB are taking the necessary measures to eliminate the enemy. I will provide details,” he wrote.

Tags: Belgorod Oblast