The head of the Alternative for Germany (Alternative für Deutschland – AfD) faction in the Bavarian state parliament, Katrin Ebner-Steiner, believes that Ukrainians should return to their homeland immediately.

This stance, coupled with the party’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion and its calls to end military aid to Ukraine, highlights the AfD’s growing influence and potential to reshape German foreign and humanitarian policy ahead of critical national elections in February 2025.

As noted by the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the AfD faction in the Bavarian parliament accuses the Christian Social Union (sister party of the Christian Democratic Union in power in Bavaria) of “right-wing blinkeredness” and “lip service” when it comes to migration.

Ebner-Steiner said that only the AfD can put Bavaria on the right track and free people “from the stranglehold of the old party state”. The AfD is calling for “comprehensive re-migration” so that the state is not “flooded with benefit recipients unwilling to integrate”.

That means deporting all criminals and foreigners with no right of residence, according to the parliamentary group’s official “plan for the future.”

As Ebner-Steiner explained when asked, she believes that all Ukrainian refugees from the war should also leave the country immediately.

Ukraine, Ebner-Steiner said, is large and has “enough territories” where people can return.

According to the German news outlet, that would mean 1.2 million people across Germany, most of them women and children, and up to 200,000 people in Bavaria.

Last week on 11 January, the AfD party adopted an election manifesto at a party conference. Delegates refused to condemn the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in the adopted document.

The party has in the past called for an end to the delivery of military aid to Ukraine. In addition, German media have earlier reported on the pro-Russian ties and tendencies of the party.

The AfD will participate in the upcoming national elections in Germany on 23 February.

