Ukraine strikes command post in Russian territory

Ukrainian troops strike into Russian territory, destroying a target in Belgorod Oblast.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
23/06/2024
1 minute read
Aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on a Russian command post in Belgorod Oblast. Photo: screenshot
Ukrainian forces strike into Russian territory, destroying a motorized rifle regiment’s command post in Belgorod Oblast, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.   

“The Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with other Defense Forces components, successfully struck an enemy motorized rifle regiment’s command post located in Nekhoteevka, Belgorod Oblast, Russia. The target was effectively neutralized,” the statement on Facebook reads.

Explosions were observed following the combat operation, confirming the strike’s success.

This operation comes in the wake of a May 2024 decision by Western allies to permit Ukraine to use supplied weapons for strikes on Russian soil, albeit limited to a 100-kilometer range. The impact has been notable, with border regions like Kharkiv experiencing fewer Russian attacks. However, Kyiv seeks expanded authorization for deeper strikes.

