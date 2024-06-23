Ukraine strikes command post in Russian territory

Ukrainian forces strike into Russian territory, destroying a motorized rifle regiment’s command post in Belgorod Oblast, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.

“The Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with other Defense Forces components, successfully struck an enemy motorized rifle regiment’s command post located in Nekhoteevka, Belgorod Oblast, Russia. The target was effectively neutralized,” the statement on Facebook reads.

Explosions were observed following the combat operation, confirming the strike’s success.

🇺🇦 Ukrainian forces strike into Russian territory, destroying a motorized rifle regiment's command post in Belgorod Oblast. The target was tlocated in the village of Nekhoteevka near the Ukrainian border, 🇺🇦 General Staff reports. pic.twitter.com/cWKeYkE9WX — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 23, 2024

This operation comes in the wake of a May 2024 decision by Western allies to permit Ukraine to use supplied weapons for strikes on Russian soil, albeit limited to a 100-kilometer range. The impact has been notable, with border regions like Kharkiv experiencing fewer Russian attacks. However, Kyiv seeks expanded authorization for deeper strikes.

