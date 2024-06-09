Eng
Media: Massive fire at Russian ammo depot Belgorod Oblast after alleged Ukrainian attack (video)

A massive fire erupted at a Russian ammunition depot in Rakitnoye district in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, after reported Ukrainian strikes, while a drone planted Ukraine’s flag in the region’s other village.
byYuri Zoria
09/06/2024
Fire at an ammunition depot in Rakitnoye district, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, after a reported Ukrainian strike on 9 June 2024. Screenshots: videos by local Telegram channels.
In the Russian village of Rakitnoye, Belgorod Oblast, an ammunition depot was hit, causing a massive fire. Also, in the village of Bezimyeno, a drone installed a Ukrainian flag on a communication tower, the Ukrainian Telegram channel Krymsky Veter reports, citing Belgorod sources and sharing videos of the described events.

Local [social media groups] reported a hit on an ammunition depot in the village of Rakitnoye. In addition, it is also reported that in the village of Bezymeno a drone flew to the communications tower and hoisted a Ukrainian flag there. Two more drones dropped an explosive device on a car and an administrative building,” Krymsky Veter wrote.

One of the videos of the fire shared on social media features the sounds of secondary detonations, suggesting that the targeted facility was an ammunition depot.

The blaze in Rakitnoye district erupted after explosions, following a missile threat announcement, Russian Telegram channel Bletgorod reported, citing local sources. The missile threat for Tsentralnoye village in the Rakitnoye district was announced about 14:30.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down five drones and a Neptune-MD missile in Belgorod Oblast between 9:30 and 14:30.

Later the governor of Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported the fire “in a non-residential building in the Rakitnoye district,” saying no one was hurt. He also claimed that a drone attack injured three soldiers of the “Belgorod self-defense force.”

