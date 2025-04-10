Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1141: Chinese man paid to join Russian army, while Zelenskyy offers $ 50 billion for US defense package

Exclusives

Russia tried to wipe out Ukraine’s Protestants. Their pastors struck back from D.C.. Hunted by Russia in occupied Ukraine, evangelical Christians became Kyiv’s secret weapon in Congress, swaying US Republicans where Zelenskyy’s efforts fell flat.

Military

Frontline report: Ukraine’s new commander appointment transforms eastern battlefield. In Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk directions where General Mykhailo Drapatyi coordinates defense, Ukraine increased combat effectiveness and crippled Russian artillery.

Syrskyi: Ukrainian military hits Russian long-range bomber worth $ 100mn with drone. A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber was hit by a Ukrainian drone shortly after landing at an airfield, according to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief.

Ukrainian strike obliterates Russian command post in occupied Kherson Ukraine’s General Staff reported that a concrete facility housing key Russian military leadership in occupied Kherson Oblast was completely demolished on 7 April.

ISW: Russia advances near Pokrovsk towards strategic Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway. Russian forces are attempting to cut the critical T-0504 highway northeast of Pokrovsk while simultaneously bypassing the city from two directions, according to Ukrainian military officials.

Russian ministry claims interception of 158 drones in overnight attack. Mozdok airfield, a base for MiG-31K and Tu aircraft that conduct strikes against Ukraine, targeted in massive drone strike, Russian authorities report

Ukraine military chief: Russia already began new offensive in eastern regions despite peace talks. Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview for Lb.ua that Russia increased offensive actions in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts with a goal to establish buffer zones there.

As of 9 APR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 927580 (+1270) Tanks: 10576 (+4) APV: 22021 (+10) Artillery systems: 25912 (+52) MLRS: 1359 Anti-aircraft systems: 1127 Aircraft: 370 Helicopters: 335 UAV: 31973 (+56) Cruise missiles : 3145 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 43345 (+118)



Intelligence and Technology

Forbes: Ukraine deploys Japan’s mud-capable vehicles in high-risk defensive construction. Japanese-made Morooka PC-065B vehicles enable construction of critical defensive fortifications and bunkers along the front lines.

EU expects to transfer 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of the year. EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas revealed that ammunition deliveries to Ukraine have reached the one million mark with plans to deliver another million before 2026.

Ukraine invites allies to test military tech in combat. Estonian defense companies will supply unmanned vehicles and medical equipment to Ukraine while gaining valuable battlefield data for future weapons development.

UP: Chinese POW paid over $ 3k to join Russian forces in Ukraine. A Chinese citizen captured by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast disclosed that Russian promises of citizenship motivated him to join the army and he had to pay 300,000 rubles for the placement.

International

Kallas labels China “main sponsor” of Russia’s war in Ukraine following reports of Chinese citizens in Russian army. The European Union’s foreign policy chief has defined China as the primary financial backer of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to spend $ 30-50 billion to buy US defense package. Ukrainian President said Ukraine is prepared to allocate tens of billions of dollars for US military equipment, particularly air defense systems that can serve as long-term security guarantee.

US pulls presence from key Ukraine arms aid hub in Poland. The United States is removing troops from a crucial Polish logistics hub that handles 95 percent of military aid to Ukraine, citing cost savings of “tens of millions of dollars” while transferring responsibilities to other NATO allies.

Kremlin says Russia-US talks planned in Türkiye on 10 April. The upcoming Russia-US talks in Istanbul mark the third diplomatic meeting between the countries since President Trump took office in January.

State Department concerned about Chinese fighters captured in Ukraine. The US State Department expressed alarm over Chinese fighters captured in Ukraine, calling China “Russia’s main helper” that supplies Moscow with nearly 80% of dual-use goods.

32 diplomats visit Kryvyi Rih to honour victims of Russian attack on 4 April. Diplomats from 17 countries visited Kryvyi Rih to honor the memory of 21 civilians killed in a Russian missile strike on 4 April

China claims to probe reports of its citizens fighting for Russia in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces captured two Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast, with Zelenskyy claiming that this reflects Putin’s intent to prolong the war despite peace talks.

Estonian Parliament supports restrictions on churches justifying Russian aggression. Religious organizations in Estonia will have two months to comply with new legislation limiting foreign influence from entities supporting aggression.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Casualties rise to 15 following Russian drone strike on Dnipro. Russian forces launched 55 drones against Ukraine overnight. The Russian attacks killed one person and injured 31 people over the past day in Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Dnipro oblasts

Political and Legal Developments

Russian Foreign Ministry employee detained at Paris’s airport. A Russian diplomat en route to a UNESCO conference spent 24 hours detained in the border zone of a Paris airport; Moscow summoned a French diplomat

New Developments

Harry Potter and Saltburn actors to star in film by Russian director. A Russian director who left his country after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has cast major Hollywood talent in his upcoming film.

Want to know how foreign aid reaches Ukraine frontlines? Watch “No Sleep Til Kyiv” film. The documentary premieres on 9 April in Washington, DC and on 11 April in Kyiv following American Peter Duke on his journey with the 69th Sniffing Brigade to deliver vital trucks from Estonia to Ukrainian soldiers.

Read our earlier daily review here.