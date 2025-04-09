Support us on Patreon
Casualties rise to 15 following Russian drone strike on Dnipro

Russian forces launched 55 drones against Ukraine overnight. The Russian attacks killed one person and injured 31 people over the past day in Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Dnipro oblasts
byMaria Tril
09/04/2025
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro. Credit: Screenshot from the video by Radio Liberty
The number of casualties from a Russian drone attack on Dnipro has increased to 15 people, according to Dnipro Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak.

The injured are aged 18 to 87 years. Half of the victims are hospitalized. One person remains in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition. Doctors are with them at all times, according to Lysak.

In a morning update, Lysak said the attack damaged 15 private homes and four apartment buildings. Several businesses also suffered destruction.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukrainian regions using various weapons including drones, missiles, and multiple launch rocket systems.

Overnight, Russian forces launched 55 drones of various types against Ukraine. Ukrainian military forces shot down 32 of these drones, while 8 decoy drones disappeared from radar without causing damage. The Dnipro and Kharkiv oblasts suffered from the strikes.

Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours resulted in multiple drone strikes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. It damaged seven buildings, nine vehicles, and injured three people in the Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv city. The largest fire covered an area of 600 square meters of recycled materials.

The Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv suffered an attack with Shahed drones setting fire to two warehouse buildings covering 210 square meters.

In the Kyivskyi district, two Shahed drone damaged five private homes, caused a fire in an abandoned building, and injured one person.

Russian aviation struck villages in the Zolochiv community with six guided aerial bombs, injuring a 72-year-old woman and damaging eight houses. In Vovchansk area, a 64-year-old man was killed by an FPV drone strike. Two people were injured in Bilyi Kolodyaz when an FPV drone attacked during humanitarian aid distribution.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 29 settlements including Kherson city, damaging residential areas including one apartment building and 15 private homes, outbuildings, and private vehicles. Four people were wounded, according to Govenror Oleksandr Produkin.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured five additional people on 8 April, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The Russian attack on Kramatorsk injured 3 people, including an 11-year-old girl. The Russian drone hit destroyed an apartment on the 4th floor of a 4-storey residential building and started a fire.

Russian leadership denies targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the full-scale war, despite ongoing attacks that kill civilians and destroy hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy facilities, and water supply systems.

Ukrainian authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as war crimes by the Russian Federation and emphasize their deliberate nature.

