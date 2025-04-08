Support us on Patreon
Russian paratrooper from unit behind Bucha massacre killed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm the elimination of a 24-year-old Russian paratrooper connected to the 2022 Bucha massacres where occupying forces killed over 1,400 civilians, including 37 children.
08/04/2025
APR04 Bucha Kyiv region territory of the children_s camp. Basement. All died with their hands tied. Everyone was tortured, some had their legs shot, some had 5 bullets in their hearts 4 genocide
Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, 4 April. On the territory of the children’s camp civilians were found in the basement. All died with their hands tied. Everyone was tortured, some had their legs shot, some had 5 bullets in their hearts. Source: Dattalion
Russian paratrooper from unit behind Bucha massacre killed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated a 24-year-old Russian soldier, Ruslan Omaralinov, a member of the 234th Pskov Airborne Assault Regiment, who was involved in war crimes in Bucha, says Colonel Anatolii Stefan of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 

In 2022, Russian invaders committed more than 9,000 war crimes in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast. The Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General reports that 270 crimes were committed daily in the region. The Russian invaders killed more than 1,400 civilians, including 37 children, and tortured many of them. 

“Another creep who committed atrocities in Bucha in February-March 2022, Ruslan Omalalinov, has been eliminated. Death to the enemies,” says Stefan. 

Russian media reports indicate that Omaralinov had been living in Pskov recently. However, reports differ on his location when eliminated—some sources claim it was in Belgorod Oblast, while others suggest Kursk Oblast. 

The soldiers of the 234th Pskov Airborne Assault Regiment, under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Artem Horodilov, are implicated in the mass killings on Yablonska Street, where most of the bodies were found in Bucha.

Journalists from The New York Times have identified 22 soldiers who were present during the killings. Their investigation, which spanned eight months, revealed that the killings were part of a deliberate and systematic effort to secure a route to Kyiv.

The soldiers interrogated and executed unarmed men and killed civilians who crossed their paths—whether children fleeing with their families, local residents searching for food, or people simply trying to return home on their bicycles.

