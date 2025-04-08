Zelenskyy: Ukraine Defense Contact Group to focus on Patriot systems and arms production at Ramstein meeting

The upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format on 11 April will focus on the provision of additional Patriot air defense systems, new defense packages, and the potential for countries to establish weapons production facilities in Ukraine, according to UkrInform.

The Ramstein-format meeting, established by former US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in 2022, will be chaired by the UK and Germany, according to the UK Joint Delegation to NATO. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is an alliance of all 32 member states of NATO, 25 other countries, and the European Union supporting the defense of Ukraine amid Russia’s war. Additionally, London has announced a separate meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing”—a group of Ukraine’s partners committed to supporting its defense against Russian aggression—which will take place on 10 April at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared these details during a joint press briefing with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in Kyiv.

“We will discuss critical issues—Patriot systems, air defense, additional defense packages, and the cooperation of countries willing to set up weapons manufacturing lines in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Commenting on the recent Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy emphasized that “the best support the US can offer Ukraine today is the delivery of Patriot systems.”

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will take place on April 11 and will be chaired by the UK Defense Secretary.

Earlier, reports said US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth would not attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format in Brussels. This will mark the first time the coalition will convene without the US defense secretary.

It remains unclear whether the US will send lower-ranking officials to the meeting.

In February, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attended the Ramstein-format meeting but, for the first time in 26 sessions, did not preside over it, with the UK stepping in to lead. This shift has amplified concerns about a growing American isolationist stance, particularly as Washington’s approach to Ukraine’s security—which is intrinsically tied to Europe’s stability—raises questions about its long-term commitment.