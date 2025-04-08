Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy: Ukraine Defense Contact Group to focus on Patriot systems and arms production at Ramstein meeting

The 11 April defense talks will address critical air defense shortages and explore establishing weapons production facilities within Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
08/04/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: president.gov.ua
Zelenskyy: Ukraine Defense Contact Group to focus on Patriot systems and arms production at Ramstein meeting

The upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format on 11 April will focus on the provision of additional Patriot air defense systems, new defense packages, and the potential for countries to establish weapons production facilities in Ukraine, according to UkrInform. 

The Ramstein-format meeting, established by former US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in 2022, will be chaired by the UK and Germany, according to the UK Joint Delegation to NATO. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is an alliance of all 32 member states of NATO, 25 other countries, and the European Union supporting the defense of Ukraine amid Russia’s war.  Additionally, London has announced a separate meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing”—a group of Ukraine’s partners committed to supporting its defense against Russian aggression—which will take place on 10 April at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared these details during a joint press briefing with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in Kyiv. 

“We will discuss critical issues—Patriot systems, air defense, additional defense packages, and the cooperation of countries willing to set up weapons manufacturing lines in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Commenting on the recent Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy emphasized that “the best support the US can offer Ukraine today is the delivery of Patriot systems.”

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will take place on April 11 and will be chaired by the UK Defense Secretary.

Earlier, reports said US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth would not attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format in Brussels. This will mark the first time the coalition will convene without the US defense secretary.

It remains unclear whether the US will send lower-ranking officials to the meeting.

In February, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attended the Ramstein-format meeting but, for the first time in 26 sessions, did not preside over it, with the UK stepping in to lead. This shift has amplified concerns about a growing American isolationist stance, particularly as Washington’s approach to Ukraine’s security—which is intrinsically tied to Europe’s stability—raises questions about its long-term commitment.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts