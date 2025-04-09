Russian ministry claims interception of 158 drones in overnight attack

Russia claims Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale drone attack overnight on 9 April, with 158 drones allegedly shot down over Russian oblasts and occupied Crimea.

Sergei Menyailo, head of North Ossetia said that the Russian Air defense downed 15 drones over the Mozdok district, North Ossetia.

Local residents told the Russian Telegram channel Astra that drones specifically targeted the military airfield in Mozdok. Astra geolocated these smoke images and concluded they were taken near the district palace of culture on October 50th Anniversary Square, approximately 6 kilometers from the air base.

The Mozdok airfield is strategically significant as it serves as a base for MiG-31K and Tu aircraft that conduct strikes against Ukraine.

This isn’t the first attack on the Mozdok airfield. Ukrainian drones first struck North Ossetia on 8 June, 2024, targeting the airport used to launch aircraft for attacks on Ukraine. Another drone attack in July 2024 reportedly damaged the airfield

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that drones were intercepted across multiple oblasts. The highest number – 67 drones – were reportedly shot down over Krasnodar Territory, followed by 29 over Rostov Oblast.

Residents in Taganrog in Rostov Oblast and several cities in Krasnodar Territory – including Tikhoretsk, Slavyansk-on-Kuban, and Krymsk – reported numerous explosions. Similar reports came from Saratov and Engels.

