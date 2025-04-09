State Department concerned about Chinese fighters captured in Ukraine

The US State Department has expressed concern about Chinese citizens participating in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This statement follows reports that Ukrainian forces captured two Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian troops.

“It’s disturbing with North Korea participating. It’s disturbing with the Chinese soldiers having been captured….The participation of North Korea and the capture of Chinese citizens raises concerns,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said during an 8 April briefing, when asked whether the involvement of Chinese citizens in the Russia-Ukraine war would affect US assistance to Ukraine.

Bruce said that China serves as “a main enabler of Russia in the war,” supplying almost 80% of dual-use goods to Moscow. She also reiterated US President Donald Trump’s statement that cooperation between China and Russia “will only contribute to global instability” and make the United States and other countries less secure.

The comments follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s announcement on 8 April that Ukrainian forces had captured two Chinese citizens fighting for Russia in the Donetsk Oblast. According to Zelenskyy, the prisoners were captured during a battle between Ukrainian forces and six Chinese fighters near Tarasivka and Bilohorivka.

“We have information that there are significantly more Chinese citizens in the Russian forces’ units than just two,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has obtained the prisoners’ documents, bank cards, and personal data, and they are now in the custody of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU). Zelenskyy has instructed Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha to contact Beijing immediately to determine China’s response to the situation.

The Ukrainian president called Russia’s involvement of Chinese citizens in the war “a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything except end the war.”

“He is looking for ways to continue fighting. This definitely requires a reaction. A reaction from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who wants peace,” Zelesnkyy said.

Zelenskyy highlighted the difference between North Korean personnel captured earlier in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and Chinese citizens fighting directly in Ukraine, calling it an “important moment” that needs discussion with partners.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, China has avoided publicly condemning Russian aggression. In March 2022, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described Russia as “Beijing’s most important strategic partner.” While international sanctions led China to reduce some support for Moscow, Beijing has continued to provide diplomatic cover and promote Russian narratives about the war.

In 2023, China proposed its own peace plan for Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin said contained provisions “consonant with Russian approaches” that “could form the basis for a peaceful settlement.” Last month, China announced plans to create a “Friends of Peace” platform to promote a “political settlement” of the war.

