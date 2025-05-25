Support us on Patreon
Ukraine’s intelligence service confirmed that about 20 Russian factories receive Chinese machine tools, special chemicals, gunpowder and components specifically for military enterprises.
25/05/2025
Chinese and Russian flags. Credit: Reuters
China provides 80% of critical electronics for Russian drones, intelligence agency says

China is providing machine tools, special chemicals, gunpowder and components directly to Russian military enterprises, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

China has consistently avoided condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine and stresses support for peace talks, while maintaining robust economic ties that help Russia offset Western sanctions. Chinese President Xi Jinping also attended the Russian Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May 2025, as part of a state visit to Russia.

Oleg Ivashchenko, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, said that China supplies machine tools, special chemicals, gunpowder and components specifically for military enterprises to 20 Russian factories.

The intelligence chief said his agency documented at least five instances of aviation cooperation with China during 2024-2025. These cases involved equipment, spare parts and documentation. Six separate incidents involved large deliveries of special chemicals.

Chinese components dominate Russian drone production. Ivashchenko reported that 80% of critical electronics for Russian drones had Chinese origins at the start of this year.

“There are substitutions, deception in names, shell companies through which everything necessary for microelectronics production goes from China to Russia,” Ivashchenko said.

The intelligence revelations support earlier claims by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In April, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence services obtained evidence of China-Russia cooperation in weapons supplies.

“Under Chinese weapons in Russia, I mean gunpowder and artillery,” Zelenskyy said at the time. He added that China was helping manufacture weapons inside Russia itself.

Chinese officials have denied providing weapons to either side in the war. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said China “not only does not provide lethal weapons to any party, but also strictly controls dual-use goods” that could be used for weapons production.

Zelenskyy responded by adding several Chinese companies to Ukraine’s sanctions list. These companies were involved in production of Iskander missiles, according to the Ukrainian president.

