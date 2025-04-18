China denies weapons supplies to Russia, while Ukraine claims to have evidence

China firmly rejected accusations by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that it has been supplying weapons to Russia amid the ongoing war.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Beijing has consistently avoided publicly condemning Russia’s actions and claimed neutrality, while simultaneously supplying Russia with dual-use items that can serve both civilian and military purposes.

According to Reuters, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian dismissed Zelenskyy’s allegations as “groundless” in an official statement.

“China not only does not provide lethal weapons to any of the parties but also strictly controls dual-use goods that can be used for weapons production,” Lin stated.

The diplomatic exchange follows Zelenskyy’s 17 April briefing, where the Ukrainian president claimed his country’s intelligence services had obtained evidence of China-Russia cooperation in weapons supplies.

Zelenskyy specifically mentioned gunpowder and artillery shipments, as well as Chinese assistance in weapons production on Russian territory, and promised to share documentary evidence with international partners in the coming week.

Lin countered these accusations by asserting that Ukraine itself has previously acknowledged that most components in Russian-imported weapons originate from the United States and other Western nations, not China.

He reiterated Beijing’s official position that China has consistently maintained a “clear stance” on the “Ukrainian issue,” focused on ending hostilities and promoting peace negotiations.

“China opposes groundless accusations and political manipulations,” Lin added.

A recent investigation revealed that China provided Russia with critical minerals such as gallium, germanium, and antimony—key components in the production of drones, missiles, night-vision goggles, and other military equipment used in Ukraine.

In addition, President Zelenskyy claimed that over 150 Chinese citizens are participating in Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

Two Chinese citizens, Wang Guangjun and Zhang Renbo, were captured by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast in early April 2025. Both men claimed they were misled into joining the Russian military under false pretenses.

China once again denied any official involvement, asserting that it advises its citizens to avoid conflict zones and is committed to a neutral stance in the war.

However, Ukrainian officials suggest that the recruitment of Chinese nationals by Russia may have occurred with Beijing’s knowledge.

On 9 April, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas labeled China as the “main sponsor” of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Kallas emphasized China’s significant role in supplying Russia with dual-use goods, stating that 80% of such goods reaching Russia originate from China. She asserted that without China’s support, Russia would struggle to sustain its military campaign at its current scale.