Zelenskyy says 106 countries to take part in Ukraine peace summit as Russia uses China to disrupt the event

At the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accused China of using its influence to disrupt Ukraine’s upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, colluding with Russia.
02/06/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in SIngapore. 2 June 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/IISS.
At the Shangri-La Dialogue defense forum in Singapore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused China of collaborating with Russia to sabotage a summit focused on Ukraine’s peace plan. He also says 106 countries confirmed their plans to participate in the summit later this month.

The IISS Asia Security Summit, known as The Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), is an annual “Track One” inter-governmental security conference hosted in Singapore by the independent think tank, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), drawing defense ministers and military chiefs from primarily Asia-Pacific states.

China claims neutrality in the Russo-Ukrainian war, positioning itself as an alleged proponent of peace. Despite this, it provides economic support to Russia, including drone technology and gunpowder ingredients, following the announcement of their “no limits” relationship.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs the support of Asian countries and wants Asian leaders to attend the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland’s Bürgenstock Resort.

We know that many Asian countries do not support Ukraine with weaponry. We have never pressured them, never demanded it. We always ask for first and foremost, political support, humanitarian support, support of our people, civilians, our children,” the Ukrainian President noted.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia is trying to disrupt the upcoming summit:

“Russia, using Chinese influence on the [Asian] region, using Chinese diplomats also does everything to disrupt the peace summit. Regrettably, it is unfortunate that such a big, independent, powerful country as China is an instrument in the hands of [Russian President] Putin,” President Zelenskyy noted.

Ukraine’s summit is scheduled to 15-16 June, with invitations from the Swiss Foreign Ministry for more than 160 countries to participate in the event. Zelenskyy told journalists on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue conference in Singapore that 106 countries intend to take part in the summit.

A total of 106 countries around the world have confirmed they will attend the summit in Switzerland. At the leadership level, 70-75 presidents have confirmed so far. The US has confirmed participation at a high level, but there is still no confirmation as to their president. […] As for China, they have not confirmed participation at any level,” the Ukrainian President said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Russia “is blackmailing some leaders and trying to block the participation of some countries.”

