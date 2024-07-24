Kuleba to Chinese Foreign Minister: “Kyiv open to negotiate with Russia if Moscow ready to do so in good faith”

Eng
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou to discuss potential ways to end Russian aggression and China’s role in achieving peace.
Maria Tril
Ukraine Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba with Cjinese Minister for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, 24 July 2024. Credit: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou, China, to discuss potential paths to end Russian aggression and China’s possible role in achieving sustainable peace, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reports.

According to Reuters, the meeting lasted over three hours. During the meeting, Kuleba emphasized Ukraine’s stance on negotiations with Russia.

“I conveyed Ukraine’s consistent readiness to engage in a negotiation process with the Russian side at a certain stage when Russia is prepared to conduct negotiations in good faith,” Kuleba said, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reports.

However, he said that currently, no such readiness is observed from the Russian side.

Wang Yi referred to the full-scale war in Ukraine as a “crisis” that has been ongoing for three years, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. He said China “has always been firmly committed to promoting a political resolution to the crisis.”

“Russia and Ukraine have signaled their readiness for negotiations to varying degrees. Although the conditions and timing are not yet ripe, we support all efforts that contribute to peace and are ready to continue playing a constructive role,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported.

Kuleba expressed his belief that “a just peace in Ukraine aligns with China’s strategic interests, and China’s role as a global force for peace is important,” according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s press release. He added,

“We need to end the war against Ukraine, restore peace, and accelerate the recovery of our country,” Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also briefed Wang Yi on the results of the Summit in Switzerland and explained the logic behind further steps in implementing the Peace Formula as a way to justly end Russian aggression.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Ukraine and China emphasized the need for a long-term vision and planning of relations between the two countries, as well as advancing Sino-Ukrainian relations and bilateral cooperation.

China’s position on Russia’s war against Ukraine

In February 2023, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a document on settling the war in Ukraine. In particular, Beijing called for an end to hostilities and the “restoration of direct dialogue” between Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible. However, China did not mention the withdrawal of the Russian country’s troops from Ukraine.

On 2 March 2024, China’s Special Representative Li Hui met with representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, stating afterward that the war in Ukraine should be “resolved through negotiations.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Li Hui said that settling the war in Ukraine is impossible without considering Russian interests.

In June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that China has economic and political influence over Russia, so the country “could help” Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that China had persuaded some states not to participate in the peace summit in Switzerland on 15-16 June. Beijing has denied accusations that China is pressuring others not to attend the Global Peace Summit.

After the NATO summit in Washington in July, the final declaration named China as a “decisive factor” contributing to Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Chinese Mission to the EU stated that such claims were slanderous and called on the Alliance to stay away from Asia.

China refused to participate in the peace summit because Russia was not invited.

