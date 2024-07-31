China tightens military drone export controls amid Ukrainian FM visit

China has tightened export controls on military-capable drones, effective 1 September, in response to Western criticism over alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict. This move adds high-precision measurement drones to a blacklist overseen by multiple agencies, including the Central Military Commission.

The decision coincides with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s landmark visit to China on 23 July – the first since Russia’s 2022 invasion and by a Ukrainian Foreign Minister since 2012. Kuleba discussed ending Russian aggression and China’s potential role in peace efforts, emphasizing that a just peace in Ukraine aligns with China’s strategic interests.

European officials recently alleged that Chinese and Russian companies are developing an attack drone similar to Iranian models used in Ukraine. China denies these claims, stressing its neutrality and strict control over dual-use exports. The Chinese Commerce Ministry stated its opposition to the use of drone exports for non-peaceful purposes, as well as to “illegal sanctions” imposed on Chinese entities under the pretext of drone concerns.

Kuleba invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Ukraine to prepare for a second Peace Summit, potentially involving Russia. Invitations were extended to “all peace-loving countries that respect the UN Charter.” While no date was set for Wang Yi’s visit, China reportedly expressed interest.

This diplomatic engagement follows June’s global Peace Summit in Switzerland, which China did not attend. Ukraine believes resolving the conflict requires both military and diplomatic approaches, with China’s influence over Russia potentially crucial in these efforts.

