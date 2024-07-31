Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

China tightens military drone export controls amid Ukrainian FM visit

The move also comes in response to Western criticism regarding China’s alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
31/07/2024
2 minute read
China tightens military drone export controls amid Ukrainian FM visit
Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba and Chinese FM Wang Yi in Beijing. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
China tightens military drone export controls amid Ukrainian FM visit

China has tightened export controls on military-capable drones, effective 1 September, in response to Western criticism over alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict. This move adds high-precision measurement drones to a blacklist overseen by multiple agencies, including the Central Military Commission.

The decision coincides with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s landmark visit to China on 23 July – the first since Russia’s 2022 invasion and by a Ukrainian Foreign Minister since 2012. Kuleba discussed ending Russian aggression and China’s potential role in peace efforts, emphasizing that a just peace in Ukraine aligns with China’s strategic interests.

European officials recently alleged that Chinese and Russian companies are developing an attack drone similar to Iranian models used in Ukraine. China denies these claims, stressing its neutrality and strict control over dual-use exports. The Chinese Commerce Ministry stated its opposition to the use of drone exports for non-peaceful purposes, as well as to “illegal sanctions” imposed on Chinese entities under the pretext of drone concerns.

Kuleba invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Ukraine to prepare for a second Peace Summit, potentially involving Russia. Invitations were extended to “all peace-loving countries that respect the UN Charter.” While no date was set for Wang Yi’s visit, China reportedly expressed interest.

This diplomatic engagement follows June’s global Peace Summit in Switzerland, which China did not attend. Ukraine believes resolving the conflict requires both military and diplomatic approaches, with China’s influence over Russia potentially crucial in these efforts.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts