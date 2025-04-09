Support us on Patreon
The European Union’s foreign policy chief has defined China as the primary financial backer of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
09/04/2025
2 minute read
eu chief kallas
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas during a briefing at the EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting on 9 April 2025. Credit: EU debates
Kallas labels China “main sponsor” of Russia’s war in Ukraine following reports of Chinese citizens in Russian army

The European Union’s chief diplomat Kaja Kallas called China the “main sponsor” of Russia’s war, commenting on the information about the participation of Chinese citizens in the war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 8 April that Ukrainian forces have captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting alongside Russian troops in the Donetsk Oblast.

According to Suspilne, at least 155 Chinese nationals are fighting in the Russian army, and Ukrainian intelligence services know about them.

As of April 2025, the recruitment of Chinese citizens into the Russian army continues, Zelenskyy told journalists during a meeting.

“It is clear that China is the key enabler of Russia’s war. Without Chinese support, Russia wouldn’t be able to wage the war in the amount that they are waging this,” Kallas said at a press conference following the EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting in Brussels on 9 April.

Kallas emphasized that 80% of dual-use goods reach Russia through China.

The EU diplomat also reminded about North Korea’s involvement in Russian aggression against Ukraine, citing evidence of North Korean troops and equipment in Russia.

“If China would want to really stop the support [of the war – ed.], it would have an impact,” Kallas added.

