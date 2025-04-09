Support us on Patreon
EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas revealed that ammunition deliveries to Ukraine have reached the one million mark with plans to deliver another million before 2026.
09/04/2025
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
EU expects to transfer 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of the year

The European Commission expects to deliver 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of 2025, according to EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas.

“The EU and member countries can achieve this result already this year,” Kallas said during a briefing at the EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting.

Kallas said that Ukraine has already received over one million shells since the dialogue begane with member states.

According to Kallas, she would continue working to ensure we reach the target of 2 million this year.

Artillery shells are crucial for Ukraine for both defensive and offensive operations, allowing Ukraine to respond to Russian artillery attacks and protect key infrastructure and population centers. Ukraine lacks sufficient supplies due to limited production capacity and supply chain disruptions.

The Czech Republic has established a steady supply chain for ammunition procurement worldwide. Officials in Prague confirmed monthly deliveries to Ukraine are secured through September under the Czech Initiative.

Norway recently announced an additional contribution of over €400 million for artillery ammunition for Ukraine. These funds will be distributed through both the Czech Initiative and the European Peace Facility.

