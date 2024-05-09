First €4 mn raised by Slovaks to be used for buying ammo for Ukraine in Czechia

Czech media outlet ČTK reports that the initial four million euros raised through a Slovak fundraiser will be allocated to purchase 2,692 artillery rounds for Ukraine from the Czech manufacturer STV Group. The funds are part of an ongoing fundraising campaign to support Ukraine in resisting the Russian military invasion. During their press conference on 8 May in Bratislava, the organizers announced that the ammunition is expected to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of summer at the latest.

In February, Czech President Petr Pavel mentioned that Prague could potentially supply Ukraine with 500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells from outside Europe, contingent on securing necessary funding, prompting financial pledges from many EU countries. However, under the Russia-friendly leadership of Prime Minister Robert Fico, the Slovak government has ceased military aid to Ukraine and opposed the Czech initiative, pushing instead for peace talks with Russia

In defiance of their Russia-friendly Prime Minister, several Slovak NGOs initiated in April the crowdfunding campaign “Ammunition for Ukraine” under the motto “If not the government, we send.” The campaign aimed to raise 1 million euros ($1.06 million) for purchasing munitions to support Ukraine’s war effort, directly challenging their government’s refusal to provide military aid to Kyiv.

Remarkably, the campaign quickly surpassed its goal, collecting the first million euros in 41 hours, then

raising more than 3 million euros in its initial days.

The Slovak initiative to raise funds for buying shells for Ukraine is spearheaded by the NGOs Peace for Ukraine, Gift for Putin, and All4Ukraine, alongside the Donio.sk fundraiser platform.

Now, as of its 24th day, the crowdfunding campaign has amassed over 4.191 million euros ($4.496 million) from nearly 66,000 donations, with the highest single contribution reaching 100,000 euros.

Previously, Zuzana Izsakova, a representative of the “Peace for Ukraine” initiative, told AFP:

“We, the residents of Slovakia, want to and can help. We want to show that it is not only the government and Robert Fico who decide on this matter.”

Slovaks to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine in Czechia

“We consult all purchases with the Czech Ministry of Defense. They confirm to us whether the price is good,” Dodo Dobrik, a member of the Gift for Putin project, told reporters.

The initiative, supported by the Czech Foundation for Ukraine, is collaborating with the organizers of the Slovak fundraiser, from which the foundation is also raising funds, ČTK says. According to Dobrik, a memorandum for purchasing ammunition through the Slovak collection is set to be signed in May.

According to ČTK, the organizers of the Slovak fundraiser selected the Czech Foundation as their partner due to the absence of a similar entity in Slovakia and the lengthy process, including the setup of technical equipment, required to establish such a body. Meanwhile, Slovak Prime Minister Fico, whose administration ceased military aid to Ukraine from state stocks after taking office last year, has described the fundraiser as merely symbolic.

Demining vehicle

The civic initiative Peace for Ukraine, a key organizer of the ongoing Slovak fundraiser, previously participated in a successful campaign to purchase the Slovak-made Božena 5 demining system for Ukraine. During May 8 press conference in Bratislava, the organization said the vehicle is now ready for transport.

“Both campaigns are evidence that people in Slovakia feel solidarity and are willing to help Ukrainian men and women, even with a small financial donation, which can translate into real assistance,” the representatives of Peace for Ukraine said.

