Ukraine downs all 29 drone Russia laucnhed overnight on Ukraine

Russian forces also laucnhed 29 Shahed drones overnight into 20 May. Ukraine’s air defenses shot down all of them over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Lviv oblasts.

Three Russian Shahed drones flew into Lviv Oblast during nighttime alerts, which were destroyed by the air defense forces, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said. There were no casualties or critical or civilian infrastructure damage in the oblast.

Governor Vitaliy Kim said Ukraine’s air defense forces destroyed 16 Shahed drones in Mykolaiv Oblast. The downed drone damaged a private house and injured one woman.

Odesa and Poltava governors have not commented on the downed drones in the oblasts.

According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 19 May killed 11 people, including a pregnant woman, and injured nine people, including an 8-year-old girl. The Governor announced the Day of Mourning in Kharkiv Oblast on 20 May due to the dead attack.

Over the past day, Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast killed 12 people in total, and injured 40 people, Governor said.

Late in the evening of 19 May and in the morning of 20 May, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said. Two houses and a barn were damaged. No one was killed or injured, the official said.

Read also: