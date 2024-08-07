Ukraine destroys Russian Su-34 bomber in deep-strike drone attack

Russian media Astra published videos of a destroyed Russian Su-34 Fullback fighter bomber on the Morozovsk airfield in Russia’s Rostov oblast.

Su-34 is used for precision strikes against ground targets in Ukraine, including the attacks that resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

The attack, which occurred on the night of 3 August, also resulted in the destruction of an ammunition depot.

Local Russian authorities initially reported that 55 drones had targeted the region, though they did not provide details on the extent of the damage, according to the Russian Telegram channel Astra.

Russian SU-34 located in Morozovsk airfield, Rostov Oblast says its final “do svidaniya.”



Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate later confirmed the operation, stating that space intelligence data showed a Su-34 fighter bomber was destroyed and two more Russian aircraft of the same type were likely damaged by fragments.

The agency also reported that “an enemy aviation armament depot was completely destroyed,” with satellite imagery revealing “large areas of burned land” around the airfield.

Morozovsk airfield housed Russian air defense systems, aviation equipment, and warehouses containing guided bombs used to attack Ukrainian cities, according to the Hromadske news outlet.

The Morozovsk airfield, located approximately 265 kilometers (164 miles) from the front line, was targeted multiple times in recent months.

A previous attack on 15 June reportedly destroyed at least six military aircraft, including Su-34 jets, and damage to eight others.

