Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Swedish company Satcube provides satellite internet terminals for Ukraine

byBohdan Ben
09/08/2023
1 minute read
Satcube terminal. Photo by Satcube
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Ukraine will receive satellite communications aid from the Swedish company Satcube. It will send around 100 of its portable satellite internet terminals to Ukraine, the company’s CEO, Jakob Kallmer, told Swedish media. Germany will fund the aid. It will bolster Ukraine’s internet connection, including in the military, in addition to already used Starlink terminals.

The Satcube terminals can provide broadband connectivity via satellites operated by the US company Intelsat. Germany funded the $6 million purchase and will deliver the equipment. Satcube said its first terminals will arrive in Ukraine this summer but does not know if the military will use them. CEO Jakob Kallmer doesn’t object to use by the military. He also said the order is Satcube’s largest since starting production in 2017.

He said Ukraine noticed the company after aid groups and journalists used Satcube terminals there.

While slower than SpaceX’s Starlink, Satcube’s network may be harder to jam. Starlink has provided over 40,000 terminals in Ukraine but restricted military use in some areas, drawing criticism.

Securing modern communications is vital for Ukraine’s military and civilians as Russia tries to plunge liberated areas into isolation. Ukrainian troops also use satellite internet to plan and coordinate their operations.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts