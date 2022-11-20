Sweden’s 9th package of security assistance for Ukraine is bigger than the previous 8 combined

Sweden’s 9th package of security assistance for Ukraine is SEK 3 bn $282 million. It is more than the previous 8 packages combined, Ukraine’s minister of Defense said.



The 9th package of security assistance includes air defense systems, vehicles, ammunition and equipment.



In addition, Sweden also provides SEK 760 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine and Moldova.

