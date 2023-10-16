Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Most of Russia’s drones come from China, Russian Finance Minister admits

“Today, (our) drones are mostly all from the People’s Republic of China. We are grateful to our partners,” Siluanov stated.
byIryna Voichuk
16/10/2023
2 minute read
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Credit: Russia’s MinFin
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Addressing the State Duma’s Budget and Taxes Committee on 16 October, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov admitted that virtually all of the drones currently used by Russia in Ukraine are supplied by China.

“Today, (our) drones are mainly all from the People’s Republic of China. We are grateful to our partners,” Siluanov stated.

But we need to develop our own resource base, and the necessary funds have been allocated,” he added.

The admission came in the context of announcing a new Russian program to build up domestic drone production capabilities. “We are directing additional money to drones. Over 60 billion rubles are earmarked for a new national project on developing our drone base. The task is for 41% of all drones by 2025 to have the ‘Made in Russia’ label,” Siluanov said.

China has consistently denied providing any military assistance to Russia. In August 2023, China even imposed restrictions on exporting long-range civilian drones due to the war in Ukraine, and concerned buyers could retrofit them for military purposes.

The international working group on sanctions against Russia, chaired by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak and Ambassador Michael McFaul, has determined that 67% of foreign components for Russian drones are supplied from China, according to Ukraine’s Presidential Office statement made on 28 September.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts