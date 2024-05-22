Eng
UK Defense Minister Shapps: China is working to provide lethal weapons to Russia

The UK has accused China of working to provide lethal weapons to Russia for use in the ongoing war against Ukraine.
Maria Tril
22/05/2024
Britain's Secretary of Defense Grant Shapps
Britain’s Secretary of Defense Grant Shapps. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
The British Defense Minister Grant Schapps has alleged that China is collaborating with Russia to provide lethal aid for use in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

According to BBC reports, the minister said, “We have evidence that Russia and China are collaborating on combat equipment for use in Ukraine.”

“American and British intelligence will unveil data showing lethal aid is flowing from China to Russia and then to Ukraine,” he said.

Echoing similar remarks, Reuters reported that at the London conference, Wallace claimed American and British military intelligence possesses evidence “that lethal aid is being, or has been, supplied from China to Russia, for onward transmission to Ukraine,” which he believes “is a very significant development.”

While the agency notes Wallace did not provide proof to substantiate his claim, he pointed out that trade between the two countries has increased by 64% since the war in Ukraine began, asserting, “they are covering each other’s backs.”

In mid-May, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China, accompanied by key officials from the new Russian government.

