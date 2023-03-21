Russia mobilizes some 20,000 people each month – Ukrainian intel

Representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, announced during a national telethon that Russia manages to mobilize approximately 20,000 people each month.
- He also noted that HUR had not found any evidence of arms supplies from China to Russia, and emphasized that China will strengthen its position in the region and on the territory of Russia.
- Yusov also touched on Russian President Putin’s alleged visit to the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, stating that the intelligence agency has no evidence that such a visit took place.
- Additionally, he claimed that Russia is using Belarus as a training ground and that Crimea is being used as a military base with elements of a concentration camp.
Tags: China, mobilization, Russia