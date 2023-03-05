Russian reservists complain they are ordered to assault Ukrainian concrete stronghold with “firearms and shovels” – British intel

Russian reservists complain they are ordered to assault Ukrainian concrete stronghold with “firearms and shovels” – British intel

 

Latest news Ukraine

Russian reservists complained that they were ordered to storm a Ukrainian “concrete” stronghold while armed only with “firearms and shovels,” according to the British Defense Ministry’s intelligence update. The update says that the mentioned shovels are likely “entrenching tools being employed for hand-to-hand combat.” “Recent evidence suggests an increase in close combat in Ukraine,” according to the update.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “In late February 2023, Russian mobilised reservists described being ordered to assault a Ukrainian concrete strong point armed with only ‘firearms and shovels’. The ‘shovels’ are likely entrenching tools being employed for hand-to-hand combat.”
  • “The lethality of the standard-issue MPL-50 entrenching tool is particularly mythologised in Russia. Little changed since it was designed in 1869, its continued use as a weapon highlights the brutal and low-tech fighting which has come to characterise much of the war. One of the reservists described being ‘neither physically nor psychologically’ prepared for the action.”
  • “Recent evidence suggests an increase in close combat in Ukraine. This is probably a result of the Russian command continuing to insist on offensive action largely consisting of dismounted infantry, with less support from artillery fire because Russia is short of munitions.”

Read also:

Ukrainian-held resupply routes out of Donetsk’s Bakhmut are increasingly limited – British intel

Sanctions impair Russia’s ability to manufacture high-tech weapons – British intel

Springtime muddy conditions to benefit Ukraine’s defending forces – British intel

 

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags