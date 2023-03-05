Russian reservists complain they are ordered to assault Ukrainian concrete stronghold with “firearms and shovels” – British intel

Russian reservists complained that they were ordered to storm a Ukrainian “concrete” stronghold while armed only with “firearms and shovels,” according to the British Defense Ministry’s intelligence update. The update says that the mentioned shovels are likely “entrenching tools being employed for hand-to-hand combat.” “Recent evidence suggests an increase in close combat in Ukraine,” according to the update.

The ministry tweeted: “In late February 2023, Russian mobilised reservists described being ordered to assault a Ukrainian concrete strong point armed with only ‘firearms and shovels’. The ‘shovels’ are likely entrenching tools being employed for hand-to-hand combat.”

“The lethality of the standard-issue MPL-50 entrenching tool is particularly mythologised in Russia. Little changed since it was designed in 1869, its continued use as a weapon highlights the brutal and low-tech fighting which has come to characterise much of the war. One of the reservists described being ‘neither physically nor psychologically’ prepared for the action.”

"Recent evidence suggests an increase in close combat in Ukraine. This is probably a result of the Russian command continuing to insist on offensive action largely consisting of dismounted infantry, with less support from artillery fire because Russia is short of munitions."

