Ukrainian-held resupply routes out of Donetsk’s Bakhmut are increasingly limited – British intel

In its latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry reports that Ukraine’s resupply routes out of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, are increasingly limited. Bakhmut has been the major target of Russian attacks for months.

The ministry tweeted:

“The Ukrainian defence of the Donbas town of Bakhmut is under increasingly severe pressure, with intense fighting taking place in and around the city. Regular Russian Army and Wagner Group forces have made further advances into the northern suburbs of the city, which is now a Ukrainian-held salient, vulnerable to Russian attacks on three sides.”

“Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, and within the last 36 hours two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city to the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar.”

“Ukrainian-held resupply routes out of the town are increasingly limited.”

Tags: Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast