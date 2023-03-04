Ukrainian-held resupply routes out of Donetsk’s Bakhmut are increasingly limited – British intel

Ukrainian held resupply routes out of Donetsk’s Bakhmut are increasingly limited – British intel

 

Latest news Ukraine

In its latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry reports that Ukraine’s resupply routes out of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, are increasingly limited. Bakhmut has been the major target of Russian attacks for months.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “The Ukrainian defence of the Donbas town of Bakhmut is under increasingly severe pressure, with intense fighting taking place in and around the city. Regular Russian Army and Wagner Group forces have made further advances into the northern suburbs of the city, which is now a Ukrainian-held salient, vulnerable to Russian attacks on three sides.”
  • “Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, and within the last 36 hours two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city to the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar.”
  • “Ukrainian-held resupply routes out of the town are increasingly limited.”

Read also:

Still 4,500 civilians in Bakhmut as Russian forces advance, Ukrainian official told CNN

Springtime muddy conditions to benefit Ukraine’s defending forces – British intel

Russia loses 500 soldiers a day in Bakhmut offensive alone – Ukraine’s Defense Minister

 

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags